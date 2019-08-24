Paddlers cross Discovery Passage during annual event linking Campbell River, Cape Mudge

Paddlers are shown taking part in an annual voyage across the Discovery Passage. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell RiverMirror
Kayaker Audra Schroeder is shown moments before setting out across the Discovery Passage with her eight-year-old toy poodle Betty. They were taking part in the annual Discovery Passage Passage, a voyage from Campbell River to Cape Mudge on Quadra Island on Saturday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Tanja and Wayne Shields prepare for the 6.5-km paddle from Campbell River to Cape Mudge during the annual Discovery Passage Passage. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

On Saturday, paddlers crossed the Discovery Passage as part of an annual voyage that brings together Campbell River with the We Wai Kai community of Cape Mudge.

Among the participants was Tony Gazdik, 72, who underwent open-heart surgery last October.

He said he hoped his example would encourage others to get involved, as he settled into his kayak at Fishermans Wharf on Saturday. He takes part in the voyage each year with his wife Helena.

“We have done this seven times,” he said. “It’s beautiful.”

Small crafts ranging from paddle boards to canoes took part in the event. One unlikely passenger was an eight-year-old toy poodle named Betty, who was accompanying kayaker Audra Schroeder.

VIDEO: Voyage across Discovery Passage brings together Campbell River, Cape Mudge

READ MORE: Annual paddling event an opportunity to meet neighbours, says founder

Ian Goodship, son of event founder Geoff Goodship, said safety boats and the Coast Guard were present, and he encouraged paddlers to stick together during the 6.5-km crossing.

After crossing the passage, members of the We Wai Kai Nation community of Cape Mudge invite the paddlers ashore.

A paddle is exchanged between Cape Mudge and Campbell River during the annual event. Each year, the paddle is altered and enhanced by artists and carpenters from the two communities.

Paddlers cross Discovery Passage during annual event linking Campbell River, Cape Mudge

