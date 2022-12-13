Paddleboards and..Santa? Stories Beach holds annual Santa Surf

After a rainy Saturday caused it to be washed out, the Stories Beach Paddle Board Club had their annual Santa Paddle Sunday.

A rather cool, sunny afternoon greeted the patrons, who lined the shores to see the group get in their wet suits, their Santa costumes, and paddle out to the cheers of the crowd.

It was started 12 years ago, when around the holiday season, members went out on their paddle boards in an attempt to celebrate community around Christmas.

While only a couple of paddle boarders ventured out on Sunday, it was indeed a family affair for Sehleeah Schevers and her daughter Saskia.

“I needed a Mrs. Claus,” said Schevers, who added this was her first Santa Paddle. “I’ve only been doing this a year and a half. The sound of the water, the peaceful surroundings and the wildlife. I love paddleboarding.”

Campbell RiverChristmas holidayPaddling