Paddleboards and..Santa? Stories Beach holds annual Santa Surf

Out alone in the ocean, a man and his paddleboard. The annual Santa Surf has been taking place in Campbell River for the past 12 years. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
The Santa Surf, an annual event on Stories Beach in Campbell River, features paddleboarders getting their best wet suits on and their santa costumes in a coastal Yuletide affair. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Rookie paddleboarders Sehleeah Schevers, pictured in the back, and daughter Saskia, she's Mrs. Claus in the front, took to the water during the Santa Surf Sunday. Photo By Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

After a rainy Saturday caused it to be washed out, the Stories Beach Paddle Board Club had their annual Santa Paddle Sunday.

A rather cool, sunny afternoon greeted the patrons, who lined the shores to see the group get in their wet suits, their Santa costumes, and paddle out to the cheers of the crowd.

It was started 12 years ago, when around the holiday season, members went out on their paddle boards in an attempt to celebrate community around Christmas.

While only a couple of paddle boarders ventured out on Sunday, it was indeed a family affair for Sehleeah Schevers and her daughter Saskia.

“I needed a Mrs. Claus,” said Schevers, who added this was her first Santa Paddle. “I’ve only been doing this a year and a half. The sound of the water, the peaceful surroundings and the wildlife. I love paddleboarding.”

