Oyster River hamper drive a big success

Chad and Tanya Hooker of Bread of Life Food Bank received the food collected by the Oyster River Fire Rescue Food Hamper Drive and a cheque for $4,600 from Brian McCormick and Karl Neufeld of Oyster River Fire Recue and Martin Jager and Chris Nicholas of Discovery Foods. Photo submitted

Oyster River Fire Rescue had its most successful Food Hamper Drive to date.

They had teams at Oyster River Discovery Foods and Courtenay Country Market collecting donations from the public. In addition to the groceries and cash collected, Discovery Foods donated an entire pallet of non-perishable food. Martin Park Drive residents organized a drive-by pick up of hamper items. Over $1,000 and a substantial amount of food were donated by their community.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who contributed to our efforts and special acknowledgment to Oyster River Discovery Foods and Courtenay Country Market for allowing to us to collect donations at their stores,” Fire Chief Bruce Green said.