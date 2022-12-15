Over $25,000 donated to Campbell River Hospital Foundation

Thanks to the largest donation in the history of the Campbell River Community Foundation, the Campbell River Hospital Foundation received a cheque for over $25,000 to go towards its charitable goals on Thursday.

The donation of $25,084.03 is the annual investment return from a large donation to the community foundation’s endowment fund. The proceeds from the investment are to go to the hospital foundation every year with no stipulations except that they help the hospital foundation with its charitable goals.

This is the largest donation in the community foundation’s history, and since it is in securities it has changed the way the foundation accepts donations.

“This is the most tax efficient way of donating,” said community foundation executive director Michaela Arruda. “It’s pretty special.”

