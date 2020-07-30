Over 2,000 pounds of food donated at Campbell River Cram-A-Cruiser event

Community made over $1,000 in monetary donations as well to Campbell River food bank

Over 2,000 pounds of food were donated to the Campbell River Food Bank at Saturday’s RCMP Cram-A-Cruiser event.

The event, held on July 26, brought in 2,157 pounds of food as well as over $1,000 in monetary donations. RCMP Const. John Gray was manning the truck throughout the day and was blown away by the generosity of the community.

“We had a great turn out and I had a chance to talk to many different community members and partners while functioning in a different role in the community,” he said. “I’d just like to thank the community and Save-On-Foods for making this a great event. Hopefully we can do something like this again in the future.”

RELATED: Multiple cruisers filled at Campbell River RCMP Cram a Cruiser event

Campbell River RCMP need community’s help to cram a cruiser with food



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Food Bank