Operation Pegasus skydivers honour fallen comrades at Campbell River airport

A man watches as Jen Mackinnon flies the Canadian flag into DZ Remembrance at the Campbell River Airport. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror The first Roto of this year’s Operation Pegasus Jump marches to the drop zone to receive their wings. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Operation Pegasus Jump staff stand by as Shawn Decaire blesses the drop zone with eagle down. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Adam Hanna flies a flag honouring those who have died in action into the drop zone. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror Darryl Cattell flies the Operation Pegasus Jump flag into the drop zone. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

“We are still here, we are still warriors, and we are still fighting,” said organizer Rob McNeill to the gathered first and second rotos of this year’s Operation Pegasus Jump at the Campbell River Airport on July 13.

McNeill was speaking as part of the ceremony celebrating the accomplishments of the first roto, or rotation, of jumpers to complete this year’s program. The jumpers have done five jumps, and spent the week building a sense of camaraderie and support for PTSD and other mental health issues.

“Today’s very unique in respect that this is the overlap day of the two (rotos). Because we always have the last day of the first roto be the first day of the second roto. All the vets are on the ground together and widens the net and we do a dedication ceremony,” McNeill said.

The landing zone was designated DZ Remembrance.

“When we sat down to give a name to our landing area, there’s a military tradition that we always name a landing area after a fallen person. We sat in here with the military guys and there were so many names we had. How do you pick?” he said. “What we decided to do is call It Drop Zone Remembrance in remembrance of everybody.”

At the beginning of the ceremony, the two rotos marched out to the landing zone, parade style. Four flags, the Canadian Flag, the Indigenous Canadian Flag, the Operation Pegasus Flag and the Afghan Fallen Flag were jumped into the ceremony by Jen Mackinnon, Mike “Macko” Cyr, Darryl Cattell and Adam Hanna respectively. After that, the rotos closed ranks around the landing zone, which Shawn Decaire blessed with eagle down and Bob Rhett said a prayer.

The culmination of the evening was when the pipe band played Amazing Grace and those gathered spoke the names of their fallen comrades aloud.

The evening also included speeches from dignitaries, sponsors as well as a barbecue afterwards.

“That’s what we’re here. We’re healing we’re opening doors, and we’re helping people,” Mcneill said. “The beauty of it is there’s no politics and it’s just it’s just a place of healing.”

