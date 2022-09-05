Open your top drawer and your heart for women in need

Annual Bra Drive is back after a two-year hiatus and will run through the month of September

Lori Hirst of the Campbell River & North Island Transition Society (left) and Stevie Turley, owner of La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique, encourage everybody to help out with the return of the annual Bra Drive. Photo contributed

Many women take for granted that we can get up in the morning and put on a clean bra and panties.

However, there are a lot of women for whom that is not an option.

Women who have left a violent situation with nothing are homeless, marginalized, living in poverty and simply don’t have the means to access the undergarments they need. These are the women the staff at La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique hope to help.

La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique’s Sixth Annual Bra Drive is back after a two-year hiatus and will run through the month of September. Drop off your clean, gently-used bras, robes and sleepwear and receive a coupon for 15 per cent off for your next purchase at La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique.

It is the perfect chance to clean out your drawers, give another local woman a lift and maybe find your perfect fit.

Donations will be distributed to local women through the Campbell River & North Island Transition Society (CRNITS), who operate the Ann Elmore House, Rose Harbour and the Women’s Centre.

CRNITS Executive Director Valery Puetz said the donations from La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique shoppers fill a practical need for clients, but also ensure that clients know the community cares.

“We are so grateful for the support from local businesses like La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique and from the many women in our area who support this donation drive,” Puetz said.

“Women in crisis are heartened to know that other women in our community are thinking of them.”

Donations can be dropped off at La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique at 1042 Shoppers Row, across from Spirit Square during the month of September.

