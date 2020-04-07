Offline COVID-19 resources available through Strathcona Regional District and City of Campbell River

The City of Campbell River and the Strathcona Regional District are helping older adults and those with medical conditions get the information and resources they need to navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

In a joint venture, the two governments have posted a list of resources that can be printed and shared for those without internet access or a computer. Paper copies of the list can also be requested.

Mental health, contact information, and additional resources like how to set up grocery delivery as well as the Provincial Health Officer’s recommendations are all listed on the document. Coping with a time of massive change is one of the biggest hurdles to mental health these days, and the city and district have listed a few coping strategies as well as some reminders to stay connected with loved ones as well as to do regular exercise to cope with stress.

“Being quarantined or staying home and away from other people as much as possible can have a significant impact on our emotional health,” a press release from the two organizations reads. “It’s extra hard for people who are worried about how their age or health makes them more vulnerable if they get sick.”

The document is available for printing here. Mailed copies can be requested by calling the city call centre at 250-286-4033 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

