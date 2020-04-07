The SRD and the City of Campbell River have a new document to help older adults and those with health problems navigate the COVID-19 crisis. Photo supplied by SRD

Offline COVID-19 resources available through Strathcona Regional District and City of Campbell River

Printable copy available online or by phone

The City of Campbell River and the Strathcona Regional District are helping older adults and those with medical conditions get the information and resources they need to navigate the COVID-19 crisis.

In a joint venture, the two governments have posted a list of resources that can be printed and shared for those without internet access or a computer. Paper copies of the list can also be requested.

Mental health, contact information, and additional resources like how to set up grocery delivery as well as the Provincial Health Officer’s recommendations are all listed on the document. Coping with a time of massive change is one of the biggest hurdles to mental health these days, and the city and district have listed a few coping strategies as well as some reminders to stay connected with loved ones as well as to do regular exercise to cope with stress.

“Being quarantined or staying home and away from other people as much as possible can have a significant impact on our emotional health,” a press release from the two organizations reads. “It’s extra hard for people who are worried about how their age or health makes them more vulnerable if they get sick.”

The document is available for printing here. Mailed copies can be requested by calling the city call centre at 250-286-4033 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

RELATED: Strathcona Regional District initiative helps get food to the vulnerable

Inside Campbell River’s Emergency Operations Centre


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCoronavirusLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Buzz on Bees: Assessing winter hive loss

Just Posted

Offline COVID-19 resources available through Strathcona Regional District and City of Campbell River

Printable copy available online or by phone

Conservation: Two elk unlawfully shot in Northern Vancouver Island

‘The elk also did not have all of the edible portions of meat removed’

Nanaimo, Royal Jubilee to be Vancouver Island’s COVID-19 frontline hospitals

Other Island hospitals will be admitting COVID-19 patients and will be used in a support role

Kilted window-washers helping seniors with groceries

Campbell River Men In Kilts employees volunteer to go shopping for seniors and others

March domestic violence figures show no impact from social isolation, Campbell River RCMP say

Campbell River RCMP see no evidence social isolation is causing an increase… Continue reading

Recovery rate tops 60% but B.C. records death of man in his 40s due to COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 783 people have recovered

Campbell River community COVID-19 agencies, services and resources list

The list outlines status of social agencies in the community

COMMENTARY: Knowing where COVID-19 cases are does not protect you

Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. withholding community names

CBSA seizes 106-kg meth shipment from Mexico at B.C. examination facility

Drugs have an estimated value of $13.5 million

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

B.C. wide burning restrictions come into effect April 16

‘Larger open burns pose an unnecessary risk and could detract from wildfire detection’

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Look at hospitalizations, not recovery stats for COVID-19, B.C. professor says

Cases in hospital are a definitive count of people who have the novel coronavirus

B.C. First Nations want to launch fight of Trans Mountain pipeline approval

Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada decided not to hear five challenges about the pipeline

Most Read