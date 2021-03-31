Now is the time to organize your fishing activities around Campbell River

However you get your license, you need a paper copy. Photo by Don Daniels

However you get your license, you need a paper copy. Photo by Don Daniels

By Don Daniels

Today marks the end of March and for the locals and those who have made Campbell River their new home, spring has sprung and the fishing movement has begun.

Before you start any fishing on the saltchuck or lakes, there are things you need to know! First of all, you need a recreational fishing licence and secondly, know and understand the rules and regulations. Since we are still in pandemic times, we are masking up and social distancing and groups are at a minimum.

Here are your options to getting a license: Go online or, if you are a senior with no interest or know-how to do that, get a family member to do it for you. Local tackle shops in Campbell River are open with customers at a minimum in the store.

They do not print a licence for fishing because during the start of the season it takes extra staff but since we are still dealing with COVID-19, go online. Outside of Campbell River, some stores will print a licence for you.

Local salmon anglers are waiting to hear about any changes to chinook salmon regulations here in Discovery Passage but no announcement has been made and I’m expecting news in a few weeks.

The herring spawn is pretty much over and the commercial boats were spotted prior to March 9 heading south to Comox and the bait balls were spotted by anglers anywhere from Comox to Qualicum Beach. Some of the fishing guides were getting herring for bait to use for the upcoming fishing season and their place of employment. A number of fishing guides have been contacted and will start work in early April and get ready for the upcoming season that will extend into the first week of September.

Last Monday the sun was out and Discovery Passage was calm and a number of boats were out at the Hump and Red Can but some better results were had at Kitty Coleman and Bates Beach. When the herring spawn is over, it’s like a free-for-all out there but salmon fishing will improve within a month.

Catchable size trout have made their way to Echo Lake and I met the truck late afternoon on Wednesday March 24. It takes about a week for the newly arrived trout to make their way around the lake and settle in. A few carry-over fish may be in Echo and these trout were stocked last year and grow to about 14 to 16 inches in length. Last year at this time, because of COVID-19, the day use area was full and people were staying in their own group bubble. Rest areas were full and at times people were staying overnight and camping, especially at the Eve River rest stop.

Coming up in the month of April: I am working on an article to save you money, for fly anglers who have a small budget, and the idea is to get you out fishing locally. River trout fishing for catch and release cutthroat will be good at the end of April and a few lakes between Campbell River and Gold River will be explored. I plan to take out John Holmes from Campbell River and do shore fishing from Zippermouth Lake.

Campbell Riverfishing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fundraiser and online trivia night in support of Mitlenatch Island
Next story
A community effort: The museum’s Empire steam donkey

Just Posted

The SRD will be doing work on the water system in Area D in April. SRD photo
Water system work scheduled for Area D

Work scheduled from April 6-13

Session Taproom is one of many Campbell River restaurants that have had to pivot their operations due to COVID-19 restrictions. Photo was taken one day before the restrictions announced March 29 took effect. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Adapting to restrictions is the new normal for Campbell River restaurants

Changing their business model is just business as usual

Vancouver Island’s missing men featured in the Gone Boys podcast. Left to right: Ian Henry, Brandon Cairney, Desmond Peter, Kelly McLeod, Daniel MacDonnell. (Courtesy of Laura Palmer)
True crime podcast explores connection between five missing Vancouver Island men

Gone Boys is the second season of Island Crime

The regional district has chosen a design firm as part of its overhaul of Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Gardens, Sportsplex, Community Centre suspend adult group physical activities

Following provincial health order issued due to COVID-19 spike

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Horsefly fire captain Ben Morhart died tragically in an avalanche Monday after a cornice gave way. (HVFD photo)
‘He was our Superman’: Horsefly fire department, community grieves loss of avalanche victim

Ben Morhart was 37

In this photo released by Suez Canal Authority, the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, is pulled by one of the Suez Canal tugboats, in the Suez Canal, Egypt, Monday, March 29, 2021. (Suez Canal Authority via AP)
What if that giant freed Suez Canal container ship landed in the Comox Valley?

Our Comox Valley team has a little fun with perspective in the wake of transport ship debacle

A view of the West Coast Trail near Nitinat Lake. (David Enstrom - Wikipedia Commons)
B.C.’s iconic West Coast Trail to re-open to visitors in June 2021

Trail has been closed since early 2020 to due COVID-19 concerns

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)
Second candidate joins B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Gavin Dew joins MLA Ellis Ross for next year’s vote

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (AP Photo/Paul White) are set to receive the highest honors conferred by UBC.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Greta Thunberg to receive honorary degrees from UBC

Recognized for their leadership in the midst of ‘two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change,’ says UBC president

FILE – People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter, scheduled to reopen in May

Community is seeing a ‘more worrisome cluster of the P1 Brazil variant of concern’

Tom Bridger, an electrician with Canadian Maritime Engineering Ltd., with the six-metre-long model of Naval ship HMCS Rainbow, sitting in CME’s facility at Canal Waterfront Park in Port Alberni. The large vessel under construction in the background is a geoduck packing ship. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Giant model of Island’s only First World War warship saved from scuttling

Canadian Maritime Engineering saves massive HMCS Rainbow model from a Port Alberni trash heap

Most Read