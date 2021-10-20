We are Kyle and Sarah Leigh, proud Campbell Riverites. As two middle school teachers, we are connected to the community through the youth that we teach, so when we first came up with the idea for the North Island Craft Beer Festival (NICBF), we knew we wanted to donate all the money we raised to a local non-profit and we wanted the money to go back into the community.

We had a charity in mind right away and not just any charity. It had to be the Campbell River Community Foundation (CRCF). We chose the CRCF not only because of our family’s connection to the Foundation, but also because we knew any money that we donated would stay local and have an impact on the biggest number of people/non-profits possible. We are honoured to have been asked to be part of the Neighbourhood Small Grant (NSG) selection committee twice as well as the Community Grant selection committee. The Community Grants run every spring and support local non-profit organizations. It is the CRCF’s primary way of helping to build a better Campbell River. The Neighbourhood Small Grants run in the spring and fall, and they are small grassroots grants offering up to $500 for individual projects to build community.

During our time on these committees, we witnessed, firsthand, where the CRCF grant money goes, and we were excited to learn about all the amazing initiatives that people in our community have developed. We also were pleased to hear the success stories. These stories are often not shared with the general community, but they are worth sharing. We try to promote the CRCF as much as possible, and we encourage people to learn more about this amazing organization. We also encourage anyone that has an idea to promote community and inclusiveness to learn more and apply for a Neighbourhood Small Grant in the fall.

You can find out more about the Campbell River Community Foundation at crfoundation.ca. Applications for Neighbourhood Small Grants opened Sept. 15 and the deadline is Oct. 30.

