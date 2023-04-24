Photographer Rylee Laking captured the northern lights from Tyee Spit on Sunday, April 23 around 11 p.m. Photo by Rylee Laking

Northern lights put on a show over Campbell River

Seeing the northern lights in Campbell River is uncommon but not rare.

Photographer Rylee Laking captured them from Tyee Spit on Sunday, April 23 around 11 p.m.

Campbell River

