North Island-Powell River Green Party candidate announced

Comox human rights lawyer Jessica Wegg is the new Green Party candidate for the North Island-Powell River riding. Photo supplied

The North Island-Powell River Electoral District Association of the Green Party of Canada has selected Jessica Wegg as its candidate for the next federal election.

“Jessica Wegg is a Comox human rights lawyer and mother, who embodies what it means to be Green: authentic, open, and transparent,” reads a party statement. “She is deeply committed to her community, and passionate about building a healthy world as a worthy legacy for our children and grandchildren. Social justice, First Nations reconciliation, empowerment of women, climate justice, a sustainable economy for all, and environmental stewardship are central to the values Ms. Wegg holds dear.”

“Jessica’s track record of collaborative leadership and advocacy for human rights is truly inspiring,” said Mark de Bruijn, who ran for the Greens in North Island-Powell River in the 2019 election.

Wegg’s selection was the culmination of a four-month search for the ideal candidate. She successfully passed the Green Party’s candidate screening process, and on June 14 was declared the candidate by the board of directors.

“With her easy manner, intelligence, and strength, Jessica will be an exemplary MP for North Island-Powell River, bringing the Green values of respect, dignity, and transparency into Parliament on behalf of all constituents,” reads the statement.

