North Island Outdoor Show in full swing at Campbell River’s Strathcona Gardens

Saturday had good turn out from all over North Island

The North Island Outdoor Show has hit the Strathcona Gardens complex in Campbell River this weekend.

The Saturday show had a good turn out, with people coming from all over the North Island region to see the displays on offer.

“With 46 different exhibitors and free admission, there will be something for everyone at the 2023 North Island Outdoor Adventure Show. The public will be able to browse a variety of products and activities such as whale watching & wildlife tours, kayak tours, fishing vacations, RV`s, boats, adventure travel, and more” said Event Organizer, Joel Wheeldon, Program Coordinator, Arenas and Other Programs for Strathcona Gardens. “In addition to the vendors, attendees will also have an opportunity to take advantage of several giveaways planned for both days of the show generously donated by our event sponsors!”

The show will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Attendees have the chance to win an Ocean Rapids Tour for two, donated by Campbell River Whale Watching (valued at $550) on Sunday and the first 50 attendees will receive fishing lures donated by Buzzbomb Tackle.

On Saturday attendees could win a Great Bears of Bute Grizzly Bear Tour for two, donated by Homalco Wilderness and Cultural Tours.

