North Island College Youth Academy summer camp schedule set to be released

A Youth Academy camp leader checks out the participants’ build for an engineering/physics activity at a STEM & Sport camp for 9- to 12-year-olds in July. Photo supplied

North Island College Youth Academy’s 2023 summer camp schedule will be released on Feb. 16, just in time for Family Day.

The camps offer youth, aged 9 to 14, an early edge in foundational science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) skills in a fun summer camp environment on campus. Youth learn in NIC’s science and computer labs, classrooms and green spaces, while participating in hands-on educational activities, games and challenges, that combine indoor and outdoor learning.

Camps will be held in the Comox Valley, Campbell River and Port Alberni.

In the summer of 2022, Youth Academy offered coding, engineering, design, and robotics camps. The programming was made possible by generous support from Navigate NIDES, Shaw Communications Inc., BC Hydro, Browns Bay Packing, the Hamber Foundation and Thrifty Foods.

NIC youth & community outreach liaison Ali Sandholm expects youth from more than 20 North Island communities to visit an NIC campus this year and join the fun.

“We are very encouraged by our level of engagement from the community and the positive feedback we have received,” said Sandholm. “Families value the opportunity to send kids to camp where they can learn, gain skills and confidence and have fun at the same time.”

To remove barriers to participation, NIC provides a fee subsidy to participants who meet the application criteria. Participants can apply for the fee subsidy when registration opens on April 5.

For more information, see nic.bc.ca/youth-academy