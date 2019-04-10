Former NIC student Jacob Teichrib spent a year in Japan at Nagoya University of Foreign Studies. Photo courtesy NIC

North Island College study abroad adds 35 new destination countries

Program offers students the opportunity to learn another culture

Former North Island College student Jacob Teichrib spent a year studying abroad in Japan and recommends all students take advantage of these opportunities available at NIC.

Teichrib spent a year in Japan at Nagoya University of Foreign Studies, which turned into a life-changing decision. He was able to transfer his NIC and overseas credits to continue his education at UBC when he returned to Canada.

Teichrib encourages anyone to look into the study abroad opportunities available at NIC.

“You learn a lot about yourself when you’re in another country when you don’t know the language and don’t know the culture,” he said. “It’s really eye-opening and promotes a lot of self-growth.”

For study abroad opportunities, the University Mobility in Asia and the Pacific (UMAP) Multilateral Student Exchange Program is an international agreement that streamlines the process for over 500 institutions. UMAP includes a variety of study abroad options from semester-long exchanges to summer programs to short-term opportunities.

“This agreement gives NIC students more opportunities to go global with their learning,” said Mark Herringer, NIC’s executive director of international education.

“Our students can now take advantage of study abroad opportunities all around the world, while still earning transferable credits and working toward their credentials.”

All NIC students registered in programs are eligible to apply to the UMAP program. Once accepted, NIC works with the host institution to develop a study plan to ensure all credits earned while abroad will transfer to NIC credits.

“Studying abroad gives students a fantastic opportunity to learn about another culture, and about themselves in a fully-supported way,” said Herringer.

Applications are now open for exchange opportunities. NIC’s Global Engagement Liaison is available to help students determine which study abroad opportunity is right for them and to help them through the application process. To learn more about UMAP and NIC’s other study abroad opportunities, visit: https://www.nic.bc.ca/international/

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Mammoth’ donkeys stand tall at B.C. interior sanctuary
Next story
Showers and mild weather in Campbell River today

Just Posted

VIDEO: Cart-load of tobacco stolen from Discovery Foods in Campbell River

Grocery store offers $1,000 reward following burglary at Willow Point location

Campbell River municipal taxpayers almost catch a $190,000 break

Non-Market Change money comes in higher than projected, but council decides to spend it

Muse Cannabis cleared by province to open in Campbell River

Retailer will begin with dried flower and oils, but will expand as more offerings hit the market

Campbell River doctors protest as clinical pathology services outsourced to private company in Victoria

Physicians say hiring third pathologist at hospital would improve quality and speed of service

Man stabbed in the back during altercation in Campbell River

A man was stabbed in the back during an altercation at an… Continue reading

VIDEO: Scientists reveal first image ever made of black hole

They were first theorized by Albert Einstein

CRA wins appeal against B.C. couple who alleged ‘malicious’ tax evasion probe

A lower court had handed down a $1.7M award to the couple earlier

Canadian refugee advocates ‘shocked, dismayed’ over asylum changes in budget bill

Bill would prevent people from seeking asylum in Canada if they already have in U.S.

New Zealand Parliament votes to ban semi-automatic weapons

The move comes less than a month after a Christchurch mosque shooting that left 50 dead

Ancient beer recipes recreated on Vancouver Island

NANAIMO - Ancient beers revived from study into influence of brews on ancient cultures

Simulated spill off Vancouver Island keeps vessels ready to respond

Spill response corporation held exercise in Nanaimo as part of Transport Canada certification

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

Most Read