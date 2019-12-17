North Island College recognizes employees for 916 years of service

North Island College recognized 54 employees marking milestones this year, including several from its Comox Valley campus. Photo supplied

Comox Valley campus staff were among those recognized by North Island College (NIC) for years of service with the educational institution.

NIC recognized 54 employees marking milestones during its recent Employee Recognition event.

Combined, the 54 employees marking milestones this year represent 916 years of service to the college and its students.

Employees are recognized for five, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 years of service. Those who retired within the last year were also recognized.

“We are fortunate to have an incredible team here at NIC,” said NIC president John Bowman. “The dedication of our faculty and staff is inspiring. They work to always put students first. It’s a pleasure to be able to pause once a year at our annual recognition event and celebrate all their hard work.”

