North Island College nursing students to present webinar on climate change

Submitted by North Island College

North Island College bachelor of science in nursing students are inviting the community to discuss concrete solutions to climate change.

Timothy Fox and Jessica Delaat are presenting Project Drawdown in partnership with the Comox Valley Nurses for Health & the Environment as part of their fourth-year leadership project.

“Jessica and I chose this project because we both have a deep passion for environmental advocacy, and Drawdown is a movement that provides tangible solutions we can all be involved in individually and collectively—it is about building community,” said Fox. “The possibilities for hope become reachable, and the results will be a healthy planet and improved society.”

Project Drawdown brings together researchers from around the world to look at the issue of climate change. Researchers mapped, modelled and measured the best 100 solutions to address climate change.

The two webinars, hosted through Zoom, will include a narrated presentation with breakout sessions for discussion.

“The goal is to start the discussion and then connect these individuals together to start actioning solutions that work for our community,” said Fox.

Both sessions are free and everyone is welcome to attend. Registration is required and individuals are encouraged to register soon to reserve their seat.

The first session will run Saturday, Oct. 17 from 1-2:30 p.m. Registration deadline is Oct 14.

The second session is Monday, Oct. 19 from 7-8:30 p.m. Registration deadline is Oct 16.

Comox ValleyNIC