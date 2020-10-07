North Island College nursing students to present webinar on climate change

Submitted by North Island College

North Island College bachelor of science in nursing students are inviting the community to discuss concrete solutions to climate change.

Timothy Fox and Jessica Delaat are presenting Project Drawdown in partnership with the Comox Valley Nurses for Health & the Environment as part of their fourth-year leadership project.

“Jessica and I chose this project because we both have a deep passion for environmental advocacy, and Drawdown is a movement that provides tangible solutions we can all be involved in individually and collectively—it is about building community,” said Fox. “The possibilities for hope become reachable, and the results will be a healthy planet and improved society.”

Project Drawdown brings together researchers from around the world to look at the issue of climate change. Researchers mapped, modelled and measured the best 100 solutions to address climate change.

The two webinars, hosted through Zoom, will include a narrated presentation with breakout sessions for discussion.

“The goal is to start the discussion and then connect these individuals together to start actioning solutions that work for our community,” said Fox.

Both sessions are free and everyone is welcome to attend. Registration is required and individuals are encouraged to register soon to reserve their seat.

The first session will run Saturday, Oct. 17 from 1-2:30 p.m. Registration deadline is Oct 14.

The second session is Monday, Oct. 19 from 7-8:30 p.m. Registration deadline is Oct 16.

ALSO: Comox Valley climate change authorities co-host climate change webinar with Al Gore

Comox ValleyNIC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
The Campbell River Community Foundation takes part in new Emergency Community Support Fund
Next story
Take advantage of good weather fishing around Campbell River

Just Posted

Carol Chapman named Campbell River’s 2020 Hero of the Year

Annual Local Heroes celebration looked a little different its third time around

RCMP stop break and enter in progress

Male in custody after early morning break in

Campbell River’s three economic pillars at risk from a lack of awareness of their importance: report

Independent task force urges support for forestry, aquaculture and tourism

Campbell River School Board chooses to fund sick leave replacement over outdoor education

Sick leave costs could double this year as district asks sick staff to stay home

Facey embarks on election campaign for BC Liberals

Five-year, around-the-world sailing voyage prepares him for the stormy seas of politics

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Victoria man wins lottery, plans to buy new couch and bed

Dennis Demetrioff took home $500,000 from the Lotto Max

North Island College nursing students to present webinar on climate change

Submitted by North Island College North Island College bachelor of science in… Continue reading

Most Read