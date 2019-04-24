North Island College nursing program receives provincial recognition

Students get more than 650 hours of hands-on clinical practice training

Practical nursing student Desmond Rutherford learns about the proper care and assessment of an IV with a patient simulator in NIC’s practical nursing labs

The BCCNP is the largest health care college in Western Canada, representing licensed practical nurses (LPNs), registered nurses (RNs), registered psychiatric nurses (RPNs) and nurse practitioners (NPs). Part of its mandate is to review and recognize education programs and courses.

NIC’s program received a four-year recognition, and the program does not have to be reviewed again until 2024.

“Receiving a four-year recognition acknowledges the strength of our teaching and learning processes,” said RaeAnn Hartman, associate dean of health and human services.

“It’s a wonderful recognition of the hard work our faculty does to ensure our students develop to the highest possible professional standard.”

NIC’s practical nursing program supports students as they develop the knowledge, skills and abilities to become a licensed practical nurse, including more than 650 hours of hands-on clinical practice hours in communities across the region.

The next intake of NIC's practical nursing program begins in September in Port Alberni.