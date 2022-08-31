NIC’s Campbell River campus will have welcome booths with snacks, swag and information Sept. 6 to 7. Photo contributed

North Island College kicks off orientation in Campbell Rive

In-person orientation is back at NIC’s Campbell River campus this fall, giving students new opportunities to learn about key services and supports that will help them throughout the school year.

New and returning NIC students can join in-person events Tuesday, Sept. 6 to Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Campbell River campus.

“Orientation helps students build confidence and knowledge to be successful in and outside of their classes, from volunteering opportunities to student support services such as counseling or advising,” said Meesbah Jiwaji, Associate Director, Student Life.

“This year’s orientation reflects the mix of needs of NIC students: from live, virtual sessions the week before classes to on-campus events to address immediate questions and welcome students as they settle into their coursework.”

On-campus orientation includes a free student lunch on Sept. 7 in the Student Commons from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm and a marketplace with NIC supports, community organizations with helpful information, free swag, tools and resources from 11 am to 1 pm on both days.

Virtual sessions cover topics such as how to navigate NIC’s digital learning platforms, an overview of the supports that are available to students at NIC and how to get involved on campus.

Fall term classes start on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Students can learn more about online or in-person orientation activities at www.nic.bc.ca/orientation.

