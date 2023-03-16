North Island College Campus festival offers look into potential programs

Mosaic Forest Management was one local company at North Island College’s NIC Fest, looking to attract potential new recruits. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

North Island College (NIC) is holding its annual NIC fest throughout March, and the Campbell River’s campus’ time was on March 15.

Between 3:30 and 5:30 pm, the public and potential high school students came to check out some examples of NIC’s various programs in the Arts, Business, Indigenous Education, and trades like Aquaculture and Forestry.

“We have a wide range of trade programs running at the Campbell River campus,” said Diane Naugler, Executive Director of Community Engagement for the college. “It’s an opportunity for anyone in learning more about the programs and careers associated with learning that is afforded here.”

One unique aspect of the event is the fact that each campus, including Comox Valley and Port Alberni, will showcase programs that are unique to that campus. Also new this year was the more online options, aimed at older students.

“The average student at North Island College is 30 years old,” said Naugler. “Think about when you were at 30. You have responsibilities to your community, and in your family and your job. You need your learning to be flexible. It’s what of the things we’re trying to show at the school here today.”

Demonstrations were also showcased by some of the various programs, with aircraft structure program students putting together model planes, to showing CPR dummies and digital capabilities, to science programs featuring demonstrations on energy in all of its forms.

Forestry student Vincent DeBoer, who had a background in military firefighting before enrolling in NIC’s forestry program, says the decision to come to NIC has made a huge difference in his life.

“I had a background in horticulture. I wanted more direction in my life,” said DeBoer. “Having had my own woodlot on the east coast, I wanted to learn how to manage it myself. I made the decision to come back to school and couldn’t be happier.”

If you missed out on Campbell River’s NIC fest day, you can still catch NIC fest events throughout the month. NIC will be featuring events at the Comox Valley campus on March 22, and Port Alberni on March 29. For anything else, visit http://nic.bc.ca

