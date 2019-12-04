Pauline Humphrey demonstrates fly fishing during the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House in Campbell River, B.C. on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

North Island Adventure Show coming to Campbell River in 2020

New event is scheduled for April 25-26 at Strathcona Gardens

A new opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts is coming to Campbell River in the new year.

Strathcona Gardens will be hosting the North Island Outdoor Adventure Show on April 25 and 26, the Strathcona Regional District announced in a press release on Nov. 27.

“This exciting two-day outdoor adventure show is a new opportunity for the North Island to preview, explore and purchase the latest gear and adventures from Vancouver Island’s most respected and prominent retailers and organizations,” the release said.

The event, which is expected to feature demonstrations, education and exhibitors is scheduled to run April 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Strathcona Gardens.

“The staff at Strathcona Gardens are quite excited to host this inaugural event,” said Craig Robertson, Strathcona Gardens arena program coordinator. “We’re fortunate to live in a community where we have so many exciting outdoor activities available right here in our own backyard and we’re looking forward to seeing what new adventures and activities we can get involved in.

The SRD is saying the event will be of interest to anyone who likes boating, fishing, hunting, camping, recreation vehicles, adventure travel, paddlesports, mountain biking, motor sports, and more.

Indoor and outdoor space is available for exhibitors to book. An 8 x 10 booth starts at $450, if booked before Jan. 31.

To book a space, or to sponsor the event, call 250-830-6777 or email nioas@srd.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Design work underway on Strathcona Dam upgrade near Campbell River

Just Posted

Two Campbell River teens receive prestigious sport award

Ty Ludwikowski and Emoni Bush presented with Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

Design work underway on Strathcona Dam upgrade near Campbell River

Project will allow facility to draw water in the event of an earthquake

Counterfeit US$100 bills circulating in Campbell River

Crime Stoppers issues warning

Fingerprinting, police info checks unavailable in Campbell River Thursday morning

RCMP detachment issues advisory

We’re looking for the Campbell River area’s local heroes

Annual Local Hero Awards 2020 seeking nominees

VIDEO: $50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Two arrested after shots fired in North Okanagan

Highway 97 re-opens after a six-hour closure due to a police incident near Falkland

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

Most Read