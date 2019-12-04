North Island Adventure Show coming to Campbell River in 2020

New event is scheduled for April 25-26 at Strathcona Gardens

Pauline Humphrey demonstrates fly fishing during the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House in Campbell River, B.C. on Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

A new opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts is coming to Campbell River in the new year.

Strathcona Gardens will be hosting the North Island Outdoor Adventure Show on April 25 and 26, the Strathcona Regional District announced in a press release on Nov. 27.

“This exciting two-day outdoor adventure show is a new opportunity for the North Island to preview, explore and purchase the latest gear and adventures from Vancouver Island’s most respected and prominent retailers and organizations,” the release said.

The event, which is expected to feature demonstrations, education and exhibitors is scheduled to run April 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Strathcona Gardens.

“The staff at Strathcona Gardens are quite excited to host this inaugural event,” said Craig Robertson, Strathcona Gardens arena program coordinator. “We’re fortunate to live in a community where we have so many exciting outdoor activities available right here in our own backyard and we’re looking forward to seeing what new adventures and activities we can get involved in.

The SRD is saying the event will be of interest to anyone who likes boating, fishing, hunting, camping, recreation vehicles, adventure travel, paddlesports, mountain biking, motor sports, and more.

Indoor and outdoor space is available for exhibitors to book. An 8 x 10 booth starts at $450, if booked before Jan. 31.

To book a space, or to sponsor the event, call 250-830-6777 or email nioas@srd.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter