North, Central Vancouver Island RCMP give Wounded Warrior Run a boost

Annual fundraising event to help veterans, first responders started Feb. 28

As in years past, North and Central Vancouver Island RCMP detachments and units are continuing to support the Vancouver Island Wounded Warriors Run.

Wounded Warriors is a non-profit charitable organization that offers programming to military veterans, first responders and their families to help them feel safe, supported and understood. The run is one of the Wounded Warriors’ main fundraising events every year and it is an amazing way to reach out to the communities that first responders and military personnel serve in. It gives the community an opportunity to support those who serve them on a day to day basis.

On Feb. 28 and March 1, members of the Campbell River RCMP and North Island detachment of the BC Highway Patrol will be part of the run convoy as it proceeds southward to Victoria.

“The runners will be on the road until March 5, request that motorists proceed with caution when they do pass the convoy on it’s way to Victoria,” said Cst Maury Tyre.

To learn more about Wounded Warriors go to https://woundedwarriors.ca

