Nominations now open for Campbell River Stewardship Awards

Help recognize members of our community who help protect its natural beauty

The 2017 recipients of the city’s annual Stewardship Awards pose for a quick photo after receiving their plaques at last year’s Haig Brown Fall Festival. The call for nominees for this year’s edition of the awards is open now. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

The Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House is just around the corner and it’s time to recognize the efforts and achievements of those working to preserve the integrity, stability, and beauty of the community’s natural areas.

You can help support this work by nominating individuals, groups, businesses, industry representatives and youth for their contributions to the common cause of environmental stewardship by Sept. 7.

“Fall is the perfect time to reflect on some of those moments we spend outside, enjoying our creeks, forests and the shoreline. Many of the community spaces we enjoy have been cared for by individuals, families, groups and leaders who work to restore habitat and reduce pollution and environmental degradation,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “It’s time to recognize the diverse accomplishments and share the stories of the many individuals and organizations that provide such a valuable service for our community.”

The award categories are:

• Air Quality / Alternative Transportation (is there an avid walker or cyclist near you?)

• Pesticide Free / Urban Agriculture (who’s working with nature and sharing their bounty?)

• Water / Energy Conservation (who’s making the most of our precious resources?)

• Habitat Protection / Creation (who’s restoring habitat in natural areas?)

• Waste Reduction (who’s a role model when it comes to reducing waste?)

• Youth Special Recognition (who’s keeping the stewardship tradition alive and thriving?)

• Environmental Excellence (for outstanding achievement!)

In addition, Tom Easton’s Remembrance Bursary will be offered to a young person (up to the age of 21) who is entering, or returning to, an accredited post-secondary institution in environmental studies and who has already contributed to environmental stewardship. All individuals nominated in the youth category will be eligible for the $200 bursary.

“Tom was recognized in 2011 for his environmental achievements as a dedicated member of the Simms Creek stewards when he received the habitat protection/creation award,” says Councillor Marlene Wright. “This is the fifth and final year of the bursary program made possible by Tom’s friends who want people to remember his hands-on passion for fish and wildlife habitat.”

To nominate a candidate, download an application form from the What’s New section of the city’s website (www.campbellriver.ca). Paper copies are available at city hall.

For more information on these awards, contact the city via email to terri.martin@campbellriver.ca or phone 250-286-5711.

Awards will be presented at the Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House on Sunday, Sept. 23 (11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2250 Campbell River Rd). The festival coincides with Rivers Day to celebrate conservation, and the foods and goods we produce, prepare and distribute locally.