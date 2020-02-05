Senator Murray Sinclair will speak at the 2020 Campagnolo Lecture in Restorative Justice, March 5 at the Sid Williams Theatre. Photo contributed

NIC’s Campagnolo Lecture returns with Senator Murray Sinclair

Served as Chief Commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Canadian Senator Murray Sinclair will be the featured speaker at the annual Campagnolo Lecture in Restorative Justice, Thursday, March 5 at North Island College’s Sid Williams Theatre, starting at 7:30 p.m.

“We are honoured to have Senator Sinclair join us this year to share his thoughts and experiences on restorative justice, Aboriginal law and the Truth and Reconciliation commission,” said Bruce Curtis, chief administrator of the Comox Valley Community Justice Centre.

Called to the Manitoba Bar in 1980, Senator Sinclair has had a distinguished career with a legal practice focusing on civil and criminal litigation, human rights law and Aboriginal law. He was the first Aboriginal Judge appointed in Manitoba and served as co-chair of the Aboriginal Justice Inquiry in Manitoba and as Chief Commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

As head of the TRC, he participated in hundreds of hearings across Canada, culminating in the issuance of the TRC’s report in 2015. He also oversaw an active multi-million dollar fundraising program to support various TRC events and activities, and to allow survivors to travel to attend TRC events.

Upon his retirement from the Bench in 2015, he was asked by Manitoba’s Indigenous community to allow them to nominate him to an appointment to Canada’s Senate. He was appointed to the Senate in 2016 and has sat on the Senate Standing Committees on Aboriginal Peoples, Fisheries and Oceans, Legal and Constitutional issues, Rules, and Ethics and Conflicts of Interest. He has also acted as a Mediator, makes numerous public appearances on matters relating to Indigenous issues and the Senate of Canada.

“Reconciliation is about atonement. It’s about making amends. It’s about apology. It’s about recognizing responsibility. It’s about accounting for what has gone on,” said Sinclair. “But ultimately it’s about commitment to maintaining that mutually respectful relationship throughout, recognizing that, even when you establish it, there will be challenges to it.”

The Campagnolo Lectures are hosted by the Comox Valley Community Justice Centre, in partnership with North Island College and School District 71.

Tickets to the event are available through the Sid Williams box office: https://www.sidwilliamstheatre.com

To see a full list of past Campagnolo speakers and video of their lectures visit http://www.communityjusticecentre.ca/events/.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home
Next story
Young women from Gold River and Tahsis get exposure to RCMP tools and techniques

Just Posted

Young women from Gold River and Tahsis get exposure to RCMP tools and techniques

From mock crime scenes, pepper spray and police dogs, youths get insight into policing

BC Hydro extends warning to be cautious around Campbell River

Upper watershed experiences record precipitation

Campbell River’s Vogue Villains take another shot at CBC Searchlight

Band didn’t make it through the first round last year, but say there’s ‘zero downside’ to entering

Thousands of dollars worth of tools, clothing stolen during break and enter at Western Equipment

Theft occurred between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3: RCMP

Snowfall warning in effect for Campbell River today; mixed snow and rain forecast

The snowfall has begun as Environment Canada warned yesterday. A snowfall warning… Continue reading

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Wet’suwet’en man becomes only Indigenous gynecologic oncologist in Canada

Dr. Brent Jim is working toward improving cervical cancer screening rates for Indigenous women

Search and rescue waits for defined area for missing Island man

Friends and family raise funds for search to narrow down location of Courtenay’s Michael Gazetas

Airbnb restricts people under 25 from renting properties after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, indepedent suites

App for reporting poaching, trespassing gains steam in B.C. with 6,000 users

More than 6,000 users have downloaded it since it was introduced in 2016

British Columbians most worried about coronavirus’ hit on tourism industry, poll says

Insights West poll says B.C. residents concerned about economy, travel industry amid outbreak

B.C. family recounts escape after landslide strands them on Sasquatch Mountain

Christine Nielsen, her husband and two kids drove up only a couple of hours before the road washout

Flair Airlines touts unlimited travel pass for $700 as competition heats up

Swoop unveiled a so-called loonie sale, offering 100,000 seats for a base fare of $1 before taxes, fees

Most Read