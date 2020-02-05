NIC’s Campagnolo Lecture returns with Senator Murray Sinclair

Senator Murray Sinclair will speak at the 2020 Campagnolo Lecture in Restorative Justice, March 5 at the Sid Williams Theatre. Photo contributed

Canadian Senator Murray Sinclair will be the featured speaker at the annual Campagnolo Lecture in Restorative Justice, Thursday, March 5 at North Island College’s Sid Williams Theatre, starting at 7:30 p.m.

“We are honoured to have Senator Sinclair join us this year to share his thoughts and experiences on restorative justice, Aboriginal law and the Truth and Reconciliation commission,” said Bruce Curtis, chief administrator of the Comox Valley Community Justice Centre.

Called to the Manitoba Bar in 1980, Senator Sinclair has had a distinguished career with a legal practice focusing on civil and criminal litigation, human rights law and Aboriginal law. He was the first Aboriginal Judge appointed in Manitoba and served as co-chair of the Aboriginal Justice Inquiry in Manitoba and as Chief Commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

As head of the TRC, he participated in hundreds of hearings across Canada, culminating in the issuance of the TRC’s report in 2015. He also oversaw an active multi-million dollar fundraising program to support various TRC events and activities, and to allow survivors to travel to attend TRC events.

Upon his retirement from the Bench in 2015, he was asked by Manitoba’s Indigenous community to allow them to nominate him to an appointment to Canada’s Senate. He was appointed to the Senate in 2016 and has sat on the Senate Standing Committees on Aboriginal Peoples, Fisheries and Oceans, Legal and Constitutional issues, Rules, and Ethics and Conflicts of Interest. He has also acted as a Mediator, makes numerous public appearances on matters relating to Indigenous issues and the Senate of Canada.

“Reconciliation is about atonement. It’s about making amends. It’s about apology. It’s about recognizing responsibility. It’s about accounting for what has gone on,” said Sinclair. “But ultimately it’s about commitment to maintaining that mutually respectful relationship throughout, recognizing that, even when you establish it, there will be challenges to it.”

The Campagnolo Lectures are hosted by the Comox Valley Community Justice Centre, in partnership with North Island College and School District 71.

Tickets to the event are available through the Sid Williams box office: https://www.sidwilliamstheatre.com

To see a full list of past Campagnolo speakers and video of their lectures visit http://www.communityjusticecentre.ca/events/.