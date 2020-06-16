North Island College English instructor Steve Schoenhoff is hosting the 12th annual 3-Hour Fiction Writing Contest this summer. He’ll provide a prompt to participants. ‘It might be a psychological problem deep in the heart of the protagonist, or a conflict for control of the universe … or the last roll of toilet paper,’ he said. Image provided

NIC writing contest returns this summer

There will be three chances to take part in the 3-hour writing competition

A North Island College English teacher is continuing to offer his annual three-hour writing contest this summer. But with pandemic restrictions still in place, there’s a twist. The contest is going online.

The 12th annual writing contest challenges participants to create a piece of fiction in just three short hours. This year they will be given a prompt from a hidden online video.

“As in past contests, it might be a psychological problem deep in the heart of the protagonist, or a conflict for control of the universe… or the last roll of toilet paper,” says Steve Schoenhoff, NIC English instructor and contest organizer.

He started the contest in the Comox Valley 12 years ago after hearing about a three-day novel-writing contest in Vancouver.

RELATED: QUIZ: Are you ready for some summer reading?

“It’s amazing what can happen when you lock people in a time bubble and ask them to write their way out,” Schoenhoff said. “The quality of work has been great every year.”

This year, the three-hour writing contest will be spread out over the summer with three different opportunities to take part. June and August contests will be for fiction while July is for poetry.

Writers will work from home and submit their finished pieces to the NIC English department’s website.

The prompt will become available for the first contest starting at 6 p.m. on June 28. The deadline to register for the first contest is June 27. Interested writers can email Schoenhoff to register at stephen.schoenhoff@nic.bc.ca. According to a NIC press release, registration may include a donation to the NIC Foundation with proceeds going to support creative writing students through the Stephen Schoenhoff Creative Writing Scholarship.

RELATED: Comox student wins $10,000 for Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North

Writers may choose to sign up for one, two or all three contests this summer.

First prize is $100 and the winning entry may be published on the NIC English department’s website.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

NIC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vigil for Chantel Moore

Just Posted

B.C. advocacy group offers $1,000 reward for information on bear remains disposed in Campbell River

The Fur-Bearers is offering incentive for incriminating evidence after the Mirror reported about discarded bear carcasses

Remains of four black bears, possibly cubs, found near Campbell River

Conservation Officer Service is investigating the incident

Strathcona Regional District office reopens after COVID-19 closure

Public asked to stay away unless absolutely necessary

Mowi providing salmon donations to Campbell River food bank throughout pandemic

Network started to share product with more than 10 down-Island food banks

NIC writing contest returns this summer

There will be three chances to take part in the 3-hour writing competition

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

North Island College writing contest returns this summer

There will be three chances to take part in the virtual 3-hour writing competition

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Passing nurse ensures survival of 2 people who overdosed on Duncan street

Both taken to hospital

Most Read