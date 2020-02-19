NIC students present global fusion culinary event

Join NIC tourism and hospitality, and culinary students for an evening of global fusion dishes and wine selections on Friday, march 13 at 40 Knots Vineyard and Estate Winery. Black Press file photo

North Island College (NIC) tourism and hospitality and culinary students are teaming up with acclaimed Chef Xavier Bauby for a unique one-night culinary event at 40 Knots Vineyard and Estate Winery.

The event takes place March 13 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and will feature a menu specially crafted by Bauby.

The menu will accentuate ingredients grown and produced on Vancouver Island.

“We have incredible ingredients that are produced on Vancouver Island and it’s a pleasure to create dishes that showcase the unique flavours of our region,” said Bauby.

The five-course menu features a salmon, goat cheese and apple macaron hors d’oeuvres, rainforest mushroom ravioli, maple-marinated black cod, glazed spring vegetables and a trio of delicious desserts.

Bauby’s culinary students will be assisting him in the kitchen, helping to prepare the various dishes for attendees.

NIC tourism and hospitality students will provide service for the event and are also taking a lead planning role as part of their Food & Beverage Management class.

“I’m thrilled we’ve found an opportunity for our two programs to come and work together,” said Pedro Caraballo Acosta, NIC tourism and hospitality instructor. “It is an opportunity for them to gain experience working at these kind of events, and also lets them learn from each other in terms of the different skills and techniques they are learning in their programs.”

One addition to this year’s event is a Wall of Wine fundraiser, taking place at Cascadia Liquor in the Crown Isle Plaza in advance of the event. The wall will be auctioned off at the dinner, with funds raised going to support program activities like field trips and other events.

“We’re so grateful to the tremendous support we’ve received from local businesses,” said Caraballo Acosta. “This event would not be possible without 40 Knots Vineyard and Estate Winery and Cascadia Liquor who are so supportive of our students and programming at NIC.”

Those interested in attending can reserve tickets at https://squareup.com/store/north-island-college3. Tickets are $97. The event is expected to sell out quickly, so patrons are advised to book their seats as soon as possible.

