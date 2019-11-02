NIC students in Campbell River receive record amount of support

A total of 150 North Island College students in Campbell River received a record $136,000 in NIC scholarships and bursaries this year, thanks to generous donors to the NIC Foundation.

Student Julie Watson expressed her gratitude to donors at the annual awards reception at the Campbell River campus last week.

Watson said she returned to school to pursue a new career in business and found a large community of support at NIC, from instructors and fellow students, to the advisors, volunteers, tutors and students’ union.

“Another thing I did not expect to discover was the extensive network of ‘givers’ supporting the students of North Island College,” said Watson. “I realized that this would be my chance to personally say thank you … to the two groups that have helped me out specifically, and to the host of other organizations that have supported my hardworking classmates.”

This year, $534,000 in scholarships and bursaries were made available to NIC students.

“It’s incredible to see the difference that scholarships and bursaries can make to our students as they pursue their educational goals,” said Randall Heidt, Executive Director of the NIC Foundation. “We would not be able to provide this record level of support without the generosity of our donors who continue to invest in education and the future of our students and the community. Campbell River’s future is here.”

The NIC Foundation has been advancing student success, education and community growth through NIC for more than 26 years. It supports NIC students through scholarships and bursaries, equips classrooms with current technology and ensures the best possible learning facilities are accessible on the Central and North Island. It envisions a future where every student has the opportunity to pursue post‐secondary education, train for a new career or develop employable skills to support themselves and their families.

