North Island College employees were recognized for their years of work with the college at its annual Employee Recognition event. Among the Campbell River employees recognized at the event were (back row l-r): electrical instructor Trevor Petr, registration assistant Teresa Kretzschmar; (middle row l-r): adult basic education instructor Noreen McCaffrey, Bistro supervisor Melody White, Cafe supervisor Joanne Watson; (front row l-r): regional operations assistant, facilities manager Patricia Gerakios, physics instructor Jennifer Fallis Starhunter and electrician instructor Lee Pollack. Image provided

NIC recognizes employees’ years of service

Campbell River campus staff were among those recognized by North Island College (NIC) for years of service with the educational institution.

NIC recognized 54 employees marking milestones during its recent Employee Recognition event. Combined, they have more than 900 years of service with the college.

Employees are recognized for five, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 years of service. Those who retired within the last year were also recognized.

