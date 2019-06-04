2019 Emeritus designate Janet Moody-Lackey speaks at NIC’s year-end celebration. Moody-Lackey was one of five retired employees honoured with Emeritus this year. NIC photo

NIC honours Janet Moody-Lackey for dedication to students

North Island College (NIC) has recognized Janet Moody-Lackey with an Emeritus designation, honouring her dedication to students and contributions to the NIC community.

She was one of five retired employees honoured at NIC’s year-end celebration on May 31.

Moody-Lackey joined NIC in 1989 when operations were stationed at the Elm Street Centre. In her role as counsellor/advisor, Moody-Lackey instilled NIC’s continued commitment to student success.

“Janet always put the needs of students first,” said Laurie Tulloch, chair of NIC’s Emeritus committee. “She was instrumental in developing NIC’s student services model and did incredible work helping to establish NIC in Campbell River.”

Moody-Lackey was with NIC as it developed, overseeing the move to its Dogwood Street campus in 1997 and also worked tirelessly to connect NIC to the Campbell River community.

“Janet was committed to ensuring NIC was a true community college and responsive to the needs of the community,” said Tulloch. “She would hold recruitment events, go out to high schools and hold events for workers needing to retrain after downturns in the forest sector. She embodied NIC’s commitment to access and to serving the needs of all students in our region.”

Moody-Lackey retired in 2005 as chair of student services, completing 16 years of service at NIC.

She was honoured along with history instructor and distributed learning coordinator Brent McIntosh, interactive media instructor Frank Niscak, fine art and interactive media instructor Susanne Sampson and educational assistant/community support worker instructor Mary Pat Thompson.

Emeritus nominations are put forward by NIC faculty, support and administrative staff. To be eligible, recipients must have worked at NIC for at least 10 years, demonstrated teaching, service or research excellence and contributed significantly to student success or the educational community.

An Emeritus designation provides retired staff and faculty an opportunity to continue involvement with the college after retirement, providing access to NIC facilities and services, as well as participation in mentorship, research, strategic direction and scholarship activities.

Learn more about NIC Emeritus, visit www.nic.bc.ca/life-at-nic/awards-and-recognition/emeritus.

