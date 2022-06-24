NIC holds first in-person grad ceremony since pandemic began

The Tidemark Theatre was far from packed during the North Island College graduation ceremony on Monday, June 20, but that mattered little to the students who were being recognized for their accomplishments.

It was a big enough deal for them, their loved ones, and school staff that there was an in-person ceremony to attend.

This was the first time the school has been able to hold the function since the pandemic hit.

Drums rang the grads into the theatre, and Laichwiltch Elder June Johnson welcomed them.

Awards were handed out to a group of students, and Darryl Humphry was chosen from the grads to deliver a speech.

The mature student, who graduated with a business administration diploma, gave a funny talk touching on his journey to enrolling in the school, to the trials of education during a pandemic.

Grads from the Arts, Science and Technology, Business, Continuing Education, Health and Human Services, Trades and Technical, and Upgrading and Access programs walked up the stairs to the stage one-by-one to collect their diploma.

Many of this year’s grads were unable or unwilling to attend, but those that did won’t soon forget the experience.

