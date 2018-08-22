NIC expands business program in Campbell River

NIC will offer an expanded selection of business courses in Campbell River while welcoming students from India, the Netherlands, Philippines, Israel, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Mauritius and China this fall.

NIC business student Vikas Jain is currently completing an internship at Broadstreet Properties in Campbell River.

“We are excited to expand our training in Campbell River,” said Ali Mayboudi, NIC School of Business chair. “This community is a growing business centre on Vancouver Island, and having more students complete their business training here means less commuting time for Campbell River-based students and more qualified employees for local businesses.”

NIC business student Vikas Jain is interning at Broadstreet Properties while he works toward his Post Degree diploma in Pre-Professional Accounting.

“This is an ideal place for a student to work,” said Jain. “It puts your learning into practice and helps you gain experience working in a professional atmosphere with other people.”

Along with additional classes, NIC will increase its advising services, counselling, front desk, library, administration, food services and homestay/peerstay programs in Campbell River to support student success.

The changes are part of NIC’s Integrated Multi-Year Program and Campbell River Campus Plan (CAM-Plan) which “envisions a city and a campus invigorated by a balanced international student body that allows the college to strengthen and diversify its array of program offerings.”

The addition of 40-50 international students is positive for the whole community, said Mark Herringer, executive director of international education, Office of Global Engagement.

“The socio-economic impact in the community can be significant,” said Herringer. “International students help build international networks, increase cultural diversity, fill skills shortages through part-time work and have the potential to become long-term community members.”

For information on NIC business programs, visit www.nic.bc.ca/business.