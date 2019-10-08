NIC tourism and hospitality students are once again serving up the Autumn Harvest Dinner events — two all-you-can-eat buffets set for Oct. 25 and Nov. 15 at The Bistro, located at NIC’s Campbell River campus. Photo contributed

NIC celebrates new season with Autumn Harvest Dinner

The table is set for classic, fall-themed dishes in a revitalized dining atmosphere at NIC’s Campbell River campus.

NIC tourism and hospitality students are once again serving up the Autumn Harvest Dinner events — two all-you-can-eat buffets set for Oct. 25 and Nov. 15 at The Bistro, located at NIC’s Campbell River campus. Patrons are encouraged to reserve tickets early by visiting www.squareup.com/store/north-island-college/.

The all-you-can-eat buffets will be held at The Bistro, the Campbell River campus’ newly renovated kitchen and dining area. Students will prepare and serve the hearty feast.

The events function as an invaluable training opportunity for those seeking careers in the industry as well as a chance for food lovers to enjoy a delicious meal for excellent value, said Pedro Caraballo Acosta, NIC tourism instructor and event coordinator.

“Fall is that time of year when comfort food comes into our lives once again,” Caraballo Acosta said. “The Autumn Harvest Dinner is about welcoming those flavours, textures and smells back to our plates to warm ourselves as the weather chills.”

This year’s dinners will feature two unique menus — one for each evening — including a variety of starters, soups, salads, main courses, side dishes and desserts.

Caraballo Acosta said patrons can look forward to a returning cast of traditional fall favourites on their menus, such as sautéed vegetables and braised beef bourguignon, as well as new takes on classic dishes, including roasted chicken breast with chorizo stuffing and citrus cream sauce and grilled salmon with a maple glaze and fresh pineapple salsa.

“We look forward to hosting these dinners every year and it’s even more exciting to be able to greet our guests in The Bistro,” Caraballo Acosta said. “We’re very excited for the community to come and dine with us.”

Those who are interested in attending are urged to reserve their tickets early, as seats sell out quickly each year.

Customers can purchase their tickets online by visiting www.squareup.com/store/north-island-college/. The price for each ticket is $49.95, which includes taxes, gratuities and a glass of wine.

For more information on this event, visit www.nic.bc.ca. Enquiries can also be emailed to pedro.caraballoacosta@nic.bc.ca or glenn.baron@nic.bc.ca.

