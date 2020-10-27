Academic Edge runs at North Island College in Courtenay. Photo courtesy NIC

NIC and VIU launch regional work-integrated learning hub

Aim to create new, mutually beneficial opportunities for students and employers north of the Malahat

NIC and Vancouver Island University (VIU) are working together to boost work experience opportunities for students and support employer access to the workforce of the future.

Through a partnership with Mitacs and RBC Foundation, a one-stop-shop online hub, called Vancouver Island Work-Integrated Learning (VIWIL), has been created to provide a regional approach to boosting employer engagement and enhancing work-integrated learning opportunities for students. The two institutions are working together to reach out to employers on Vancouver Island north of the Malahat and create new opportunities.

“VIU and NIC offer different programs and working together means we can ensure a good match between our students and potential employers, so that the needs of both can be better met,” Brittany Parker, Interim Director of VIU’s Centre for Experiential Learning (CEL), said in a press release. “We are focused on developing closer connections with employers and our local chambers of commerce, providing supportive assistance and resources, and making it easier for employers to access a talented student pool to meet their needs.”

While embarking on this work, it became apparent that a special strategy for rural and remote employment opportunities was needed. VIU and NIC have partnered with Mitacs, a not-for-profit organization that fosters growth and innovation in Canada by solving business challenges with solutions from academic institutions, and RBC Foundation to focus on engaging rural employers. Funding from these two organizations is creating a new position, a Business Development Specialist, who will collaborate with VIU and NIC to engage with at least 50 employers to offer tailored supports in accessing student talent.

“We are proud to contribute to promoting a full range of work-integrated learning opportunities for students on Vancouver Island, North of the Malahat,” said Mitacs CEO and Scientific Director John Hepburn. “By equipping students with skills and experience, Mitacs hopes to foster research, innovation, job creation and, consequently, to strengthen the community. We are only able to do this work thanks to the partnership with VIU, NIC and RBC Foundation, and the support of the federal and provincial governments.”

Roughly 90% of mid- and north-Island businesses have 20 or fewer employees, which means employers don’t have a lot of extra time or resources to take on and mentor students. The new VIUWIL online hub will provide one place for employers to promote their job postings to VIU and NIC students, and will provide access to supports such as information on student funding programs and assistance with every aspect of hiring a work-integrated learning student, from creating job descriptions to arranging interviews and onboarding.

This new resource is available at a time when too many small and mid-sized businesses are struggling to keep their doors open and adapt to new ways of working in light of the global pandemic. Work-integrated learning students can provide a fresh perspective and adapt quickly to these new, digital and remote ways of working. Students can play a key role in our Island economic recovery strategies, and the more experiences students have in real-world situations, the more classroom learning is solidified and the better their job prospects will be after graduation.

“Active participation in work-integrated learning has never been so important for the future of our workforce and our economic recovery,” said Anita Budisa-Bonneau, NIC’s coordinator of work-integrated education. “Work-integrated learning opportunities such as co-ops and internships give students relevant work experience in their field, which helps them make a successful leap from their studies into the workplace.”

Please visit www.viwil.ca for more information or contact info@viwil.ca to speak to an employment engagement facilitator.

Campbell RiverPost-secondary Education

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Just Posted

In a statement, BC RCMP’s media relations officer Cpl.Chris Manseau said that even an amount as small as grain of sand could be fatal. (File photo)
Sayward RCMP alerts residents after highly toxic opioid carfentanil found in community

The opioid’s toxicity levels is 100 times more than that of fentanyl

Kuterra’s smolts will come from Cermaq hatcheries. (Whole Oceans image)
Cermaq to supply salmon smolts to land-based farm Kuterra

Emergent Holdings, which operates Kuterra, and Cermaq signed a four-year agreement

Joshua Ogden and his family pose for a photograph outside their new place at Walters Island. (Submitted photo).
B.C. teacher who went through a buyer’s nightmare in Kyuquot finds home after the Mirror reported it

Joshua Ogden is urging Vancouver Island MLAs and MPs to look into housing situations in remote areas

Candice Woloshyn prepares her flower beds for the next season at her ‘Dirty Girl Flowers’ farm in Merville. Despite the pandemic, Woloshyn was able to sustain her homegrown business as community members opted for regular deliveries of fresh cut flowers. Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror.
Vancouver Island flower farmers were blooming as the pandemic wilted everything else

Floriculturists saw increased subscriptions as fresh flowers became a ‘sight for sore eyes’ during isolation

Dispatcher at Campbell River fire dispatch centre during wind storms on Dec. 20, 2018. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department
North Island 9-1-1 celebrates 25 years of serving the community

From mountainous areas to forested landscapes and pristine oceanside communities, North Island… Continue reading

Carolyn and Steve Touhey came across a pod of humpback whales while on their boat Sunday, Oct. 25. Photo supplied
VIDEO: Boaters encounter pod of humpbacks in Georgia Strait

Pod spotted between Comox and Texada Island

A video message from Mrime Minister Justin Trudeau was streamed to attendees at the State of the Island Economic Summit on Tuesday morning. (Vancouver Island Economic Alliance image)
Prime minister greets Vancouver Island economic summit attendees

Vancouver Island Economic Alliance conference being held virtually this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Airport is partnering with UBC, which is helping choose the method of pre-flight testing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

The Williams Lake Indian Band is stipulating no-go zones for mushroom picking in areas burned by last summer’s wildfires. 100 Mile Free Press photo
Who controls mushroom harvesting on Indigenous lands?

‘We don’t necessarily know where the mushrooms grow, how old the stands need to be, those types of things.’

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada/USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
U.S. election results one factor that could impact immigration to Canada next year

The survey polled 1,523 Canadians between Oct. 23 and Oct. 25

The voting station mimicked a real voting station in Nicole Choi’s classroom at Chilliwack middle school on Oct. 22, 2020, where students had to show their ID (student cards), be checked off a list, and mark a secret ballot behind a screen. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. students choose NDP majority in mock election

More than 90,000 youth took part in school-based election process

Most Read