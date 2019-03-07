NIC and Royal Roads University have signed a new transfer agreement, guaranteeing third-year seats for NIC students after they finish one of six NIC credentials.

NIC and Royal Roads improve access to university from the North Island

Access to university degrees is growing for North Island College (NIC) students thanks to a new guaranteed admission agreement between NIC and Royal Roads University.

The agreement provides NIC students in six programs the opportunity to complete their associate degree or diploma on the North Island then move seamlessly into their third year at Royal Roads.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Royal Roads on this agreement to improve access for students on the North Island,” said Diane Naugler, NIC dean of business and applied studies. “The best part is NIC student access is guaranteed, so students can complete their credential at NIC knowing there’s a seat waiting for them at Royal Roads.”

The guaranteed admission agreement applies to students in NIC’s Associate of Arts degree, as well as criminology, business, tourism and interactive media diplomas.

Students have access to five Royal Roads bachelor’s degrees in professional communication, interdisciplinary studies, international hotel management, global tourism management and justice studies.

“Royal Roads enthusiastically welcomes students from North Island College interested in completing their bachelor degree with us,” says Dr. Stephen Grundy, Vice-President Academic and Provost of Royal Roads University. “These agreements will give certainty to students that their university pathway is assured and we look forward to assisting them achieve their educational goals.”

NIC also has guaranteed admission agreements and dual admission agreements with UVic, VIU and other institutions throughout BC and Canada.

This agreement with Royal Roads marks the first NIC guaranteed admission agreement specifically for tourism and hospitality students, connecting them to Royal Roads’ International Hotel Management or Global Tourism Management degrees.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our students,” said Deborah Forsyth, NIC department chair of tourism and hospitality management. “The applied skills and business education our students receive, combined with Royal Roads’ focus on applied research, experiential learning and international industry networking provides our grads with a unique opportunity to further their careers in this growing global industry.”

To learn more about the Royal Roads guaranteed admission pathway should contact an NIC educational advisor.

Visit www.nic.bc.ca for details.

