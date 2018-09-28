Representatives from NIC and MISA sign a memorandum of understanding to help new residents in the region. Photo, NIC

NIC and MISA cooperate to help new residents to north Island

Goal is to empower newcomers to North Vancouver Island

NIC and the Multicultural and Immigrant Services Association of North Vancouver Island (MISA) are joining forces to support the needs of some of the region’s newest residents.

NIC and MISA signed a memorandum of understanding Sept. 25, to serve immigrants in their shared service area, which includes Campbell River, the Comox Valley, Port Hardy, Port McNeill and communities in the Mount Waddington region.

“In many ways, NIC and MISA have the same goals – we empower individuals to achieve their full potential across the region,” said Layne Marshal, president of MISA’s board of directors. “This partnership will help build welcoming and sustainable communities across the region and provide individuals with opportunities to connect and settle successfully in their communities.”

The Multicultural and Immigrant Services Association of North Vancouver Island, which operates the Immigrant Welcome Centres, provides professional services to immigrants in the region, including information and orientation, needs assessments and referrals, employment-related services, community connections and more.

North Island College is committed to the education and training needs of adults in the region by providing high-quality education and skills training, in collaboration with its community partners.

The two organizations already work together, with the Immigrant Welcome Centre hiring co-op students, welcoming international students to the Comox Valley and Campbell River this fall and providing long-term settlement support to international graduates who choose to become permanent residents.

“The role of a community college is really to serve all our residents’ learning needs,” said NIC President John Bowman, whose 2017 sabbatical focused on building stronger ties between the college and community organizations. “Education and community colleges can play a vital role in connecting community members, helping people achieve their academic and career goals through education and welcoming them to their new homes. I’m very proud to formalize our partnership with the Immigrant Welcome Centre today.”

For more information, or to read the agreement, visit www.nic.bc.ca.

Previous story
Community Foundation brings Vital Signs Report to Campbell River

Just Posted

Retired DFO scientist plans wild salmon research expedition

Gulf of Alaska expedition outlined during fish farm industry meeting in Campbell River

All-candidates forum cancelled after Campbell River city councillor injured

Michele Babchuk injured while helping to set up for meeting

Campbell River gas station allegedly robbed by two men – police

Campbell River Mounties release images of suspects

Police bust cannabis grow op in North Campbell River

One man arrested after fleeing into ‘swampy area’ near Vigar Rd. – police

Campbell River’s Nicole Janveaux turns pro by winning the IFBB event in Chicago

Local bodybuilder has also been busy launching a new website and developing a line of athletic wear

VIDEO: How to budget for groceries in Canada

Finance experts offer tips on how to hit budget goals when it comes to buying groceries

Toronto Raptors gear up for Vancouver game

Lowry and newcomer Leonard developing chemistry in training camp

Latest U.S. NAFTA deadline not firm

Political pressure is mounting on Canada to join a new North American Free Trade Agreement

B.C. Interior First Nation government and province sign moose co-management agreement

The Tsihqo’tin National Government will not attempt to ban the limited-entry moose hunt in 2018, Chief Joe Alphonse confirmed

B.C. senior pulled from vehicle after driving into the water

Incident happened at 1:35 p.m. in Nanaimo’s Newcastle Channel

New ICBC rate structure moves ahead

NDP’s model aims to shift costs to those most at risk of crashes

UPDATED: Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

B.C. man’s dealings in drugs and the dark web brought to light

Operation Darkness Falls results in arrest of prolific dark net Fentanyl vendors, including one from Kelowna.

Senator confronted by angry protester, calls for delay on key Kavanaugh vote

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be on his best behaviour Friday

Most Read