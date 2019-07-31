A second week has been added to the schedule for the popular NICBotCamp at the Campbell River campus. Image provided

NIC adds second date for popular week-long robotics summer camp

NICBotCamps teach students to design, build, program and control Lego robots

Children will have a second chance to take part in a popular Campbell River summer camp.

North Island College has added a second week of Lego robotics camps at its Campbell River campus this summer.

The NICBotCamps teach students to build, program and control Lego robots while building their science, technology, engineering and math skills.

“The NICBotCamps have been extremely popular for the last few years,” said Naomi Tabata, manager of NIC’s Centre for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation. “Kids explore thier creativity as they design, build and program robots that can move, race, dance and complete wacky tasks from their imagination.”

Two levels of the camp are being offered. Level 1 camps are open to students between the ages of 9 and 12 while Level 2 camps are aimed at students ages 10 to 14 who already have some Lego robotics experience.

The first week of Campbell River NICBotCamps is currently underway. The next local opportunity will be from August 12 to 16.

Since 2016, more than 500 students have taken part in NICBotCamps in Port Alberni, the Comox Valley, Campbell River, Tofino, Ucluelet and Gold River.

Registration is currently open through North Island College.

