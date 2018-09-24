Former federal and provincial bureaucrat Stewart Goodings will lead the discussion of what is Russia up to in the next Philosopher’s Cafe on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Next Campbell River Philosopher’s Café season kicks off with: What does Russia want?

That Russia is a “challenge” to the West has become conventional wisdom.

We have seen the annexation of Crimea, the support of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, poisoning of people in Britain and campaign meddling in the U.S. and elsewhere. What are they up to? What do they want?

Does Russia want to restore the Soviet Union? Start a socially conservative revolution in the West? Cause NATO and the UN to collapse? Conquer the world?

Join the Philosophers’ Café at the Berwick Oct. 10, 7 p.m. as Stewart Goodings leads an examination of what Russia wants and whether western democracies can and should give it to them. The discussion will be held, as always, at Berwick By the Sea in the tyee Lounge (take the elevator to the top floor). Admission is free.

Goodings is a former assistant deputy minister in the federal and provincial governments who went to Russia several times in the 90s and early 2000s on technical assistance projects funded by the Canadian Government to help Russian officials adapt to newer models of public administration following the collapse of the Soviet Union. He worked with civil servants, judges, court administrators and human resource experts both in Russia and on educational visits to Canada by Russian delegations.

Once a month, a speaker will introduce a theme to the Café, and then all who attend can join in respectful, non-partisan conversation, or just sit back and listen. You are welcome to propose topics and introduce them at future Cafés. Themes should be of broad interest and national significance, and have an element of controversy to them.

As with each Café, Goodings will have just 10 minutes to introduce the topic, and then the floor is open for 50 minutes of moderated discussion.

Previous story
B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Just Posted

Strathcona Regional District receives incorporation for broadband plan

Stand-alone corporation will manage Connected Coast project for region

B.C. students send books to displaced students of Hornby Island school fire

Maple Ridge elementary school teacher says students learned about acts of kindness

Get ready for a week of sunshine across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the high teens all this week

North Island Tour De Rock rider Benjamin Leah leads team to Port Hardy

“You don’t have issues and problems when you look at these kids and how much they’re going through.”

Campbell River Kidney Walk raises funds and awareness for organ donation

Even before the walk itself, event had raised almost $10,000 for the Kidney Foundation

Live bear cam: Let the fishing begin

Watch bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park catch their dinner live.

It’s shaping up to be quite a finish in CFL’s West Division standings

The Calgary Stampeders (10-2) are first, four points ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-5).

Twice-convicted killer set to inherit multimillion-dollar company found guilty of father’s murder

A Toronto judge ruled that Dellen Millard is guilty of first-degree murder in death of his father,

Campaign seeks to add Farsi to B.C. school curriculum options

Group wants Farsi added to list of nine languages in policy covering second language requirements

Trudeau urges leaders to follow Nelson Mandela’s example at UN tribute

Peace summit in New York marks 100th birthday of former South African president

Senate seats filled in B.C., Saskatchewan

Canada’s newest senators are the first woman to lead the RCMP and a Cree Metis businessman

Newfoundland’s popular ‘merb’ys’ calendar is back

The calendar of burly, bearded mermen posing against scenic backdrops for charity returns

Cap rent increases at inflation rate, B.C. task force recommends

MLAs say drop annual increase that would allow 4.5% rise next year

Nanaimo woman envisions Vancouver Island’s first cat café

Business idea still in early planning stages and hopes to be open next year

Most Read