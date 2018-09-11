New writing series encourages writers to embrace their stories

This fall at the Museum at Campbell River, aspiring writers will have the opportunity to learn more about the art of memoir-writing in a new writing series hosted by Marie Maccagno.

In “Embrace Your Story: Enter the World of Memoir” you can dust off your notebook and share and create fresh writing with ease. Whether you’re writing a family legacy, personal stories or a book for publication, let Maccagno guide you to make it happen. No previous experience necessary. You can leave this writing series equipped with a regular writing practice that suits your time and energy. Discover your strengths in writing and get started on that writing project you’ve been dreaming of.

Maccagno is the author of the creative memoir The Chocolate Pilgrim. Maccagno uses her knowledge of storytelling to help you write the tales you’ve been longing to tell. Her ability to nurture each person and encourage sharing helps you find and develop your writing voice. The process is creative, fun and encouraging. Whether you are a complete beginner, or have more experience, you will learn practices that take you the next step toward your writing dreams.

This writing series begins Oct. 14 and takes place over four Sunday afternoons from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost is $145 per person and registration is limited to 10 people. To register, call the Museum at Campbell River at 250-287-3103.