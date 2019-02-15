Grade 10 student Olivia Gibson is new to Carihi, and says while the transition has been tough in some ways, she has been enjoying the friendly atmosphere and how easy it is to make new friends. Photo by Jocelyn Diemer/Carihi Mirror

New students reflect on their first semester at Carihi

Friendly atmosphere, but more homework and less seating than expected

Jocelyn Diemer

Carihi Mirror

As Carihi’s second semester gets underway, amid all the excitement of new schedules and different classes, many students are reflecting on their experiences at the school over the past five months.

With hundreds of new students coming to Carihi each year, there are countless unique experiences within the building’s walls each day, and each newcomer has their own first impression of the school.

Katelyn Schulz is a Grade 9 student who came up to Carihi this year from École Phoenix Middle School. When she first arrived back in September, she was struck by the size of Carihi’s student body.

“The first thing I noticed about Carihi,” Schulz says, “is that it is a lot bigger than Phoenix.”

With a student population of around 830, there are many more opportunities for extra-curricular activities at Carihi than there are in smaller schools, a fact that Schulz appreciates.

“My favourite thing about Carihi is my out of the time table groups and classes like musical theatre,” she says.

The transition to a new school can definitely be difficult though, and there’s no doubt that new students have faced some challenges – especially the increased workload that comes along with high school classes.

In face, Schulz says the only thing she misses about her old school is “the amount of homework.”

Grade 10 student Olivia Gibson has been attending Carihi part-time since September, and she agrees that keeping up with schoolwork can be difficult.

“I mostly just miss being able to take a day off without having to do a lot of catch up work afterwards,” Gibson says.

Another difficulty that Carihi students have faced this semester has nothing to do with academics, but instead involves a lack of proper seating.

Many of Carihi’s main hallways are furnished with beautiful picnic tables, all of which have been hand-painted by students and are prime space to sit at all hours of the day, but according to both Schulz and Grade 11 student Madison Fisk, there aren’t enough of these tables to go around.

Fisk says that although there are many of the tables in the halls, there are too many students who want to sit at them, “[so] a lot of them get stuck eating lunch on the ground.”

A new student to Carihi this school-year, Fisk has enjoyed her semester overall, despite the table shortage.

“I like the relaxed environment,” Fisk says. “Most people don’t want drama and are kind, and teachers are helpful…people can just kind of be whoever they want.”

This friendly climate is something that Carihi has always prided itself on, and it has been noticed by many students over the past few months.

Gibson says that was also the first thing she noticed about the school: its welcoming atmosphere.

“My favourite thing about Carihi is meeting new people and making connections,” Gibson says. “The majority of the people that I have met are friendly and some have asked me if I am new and where I’m from.”

In the end, it is clear that despite some difficult adjustments, Carihi’s new students have had an excellent first semester.

Previous story
InspireHealth workshop in Campbell River supports those with cancer

Just Posted

Cold weather puts pressure on homeless shelters in Campbell River

Salvation Army and Sobering Centre offer a total of 40 beds

Back to school for Vancouver Island’s snow-covered kids, more snow coming

All school districts in business this morning but officials warn another 5-10 centimetres today

Comox Strathcona Waste Management looks at tipping fees

Fees part of planned review that could offset future tax hikes in regions

City of Campbell River responds to BCTS intention to continue Snowden harvesting plans

Yet another call for the province to halt timber harvest activities until long-term plan is in place

Everett Silvertip’s Island-born forward carrying on proud First Nations tradition

Jalen Price gets inspiration from indigenous Canadian hockey players who proceeded him.

Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Third measles case in Vancouver prompts letter to parents

Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air

Missing woman last seen on Vancouver Island

Heather Anne Limer has been missing since Jan. 24

January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

B.C. man known as ‘Papa Jimmy’ dies making daily trek to his wife

Maple Ridge 85-year-old made visits to New West for 12 years

Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Jody Wilson-Raybould suddenly quit the cabinet this week, but Trudeau isn’t saying

VIDEO: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive in Red Deer from B.C. and beyond

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Trump says he’ll declare national emergency to build border wall

In a rare show of bipartisanship, lawmakers voted Thursday to fund large swaths of the government

Vancouver Island Snowmageddon finally over?

Wet flurries possible, but school districts open, last night’s dump probably the last gasp.

Most Read