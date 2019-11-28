The Sayward library is seen under construction in this Oct. 28, 2019 photo. The grand opening for the new 2,100 sq.-foot Sayward library is scheduled for Dec. 21. Photo provided

New Sayward library to open in December after sudden closure in 2017

Village has been using council chambers as temporary library space for two years

Sayward residents who have been without a dedicated library for more than two years will soon have their own branch again.

Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) has set the official opening for the 2,100-sq-foot branch on H’Kusam Way for Dec. 21.

“We are so excited to welcome the community of Sayward to their 21st century library,” said Rosemary Bonanno, VIRL’s executive director. “This library is sure to become the community’s gathering space, living room, and social hub.”

Sayward has been without a dedicated library since May 31, 2017 when VIRL closed the space it was leasing in a strip mall on Kelsey Way.

At the time, VIRL said a decision was made to keep the library closed due to health and safety concerns and WorkSafeBC regulations.

Services were restored a few months later when a temporary library opened inside the village’s council chambers.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to personally thank everyone on Sayward council, especially the mayor, for so generously giving up their council chambers during the construction to ensure that library services were always available,” said Bonanno.

Hills Renovations, a Campbell River-based construction firm, was awarded the contract to build the new library in April.

VIRL said it now has a cost-effective and scalable prototype model that could be used to build similar branches in other rural communities.

The model can be scaled up or down based on the community’s population and service needs.

The new location is being called “state-of-the-art” by VIRL and is set to include expanded hours of operation, a larger opening day collection with many new materials, an expanded program schedule, a laptop bar, study space and a bookable space.

RELATED: Library services to be restored in Sayward

Sayward Mayor John MacDonald said the new library is a “very welcome addition to the Village of Sayward.”

“We look forward to implementing new programs in concert with the library,” he said in an emailed statement. “The library is scheduled to have state of the art equipment (and) we look forward to increased open hours for our community.”

The official opening is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 21 with children’s entertainment, cake, refreshments and a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Bonanno said there is a lot to celebrate and everyone is invited.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Christmas is coming to the Museum at Campbell River

Just Posted

New Sayward library to open in December after sudden closure in 2017

Village has been using council chambers as temporary library space for two years

First North Island Craft Beer Festival a huge success

Benefit event for the Community Foundation will officially return as an annual event, organizers say

Giving the gift of a healthier ecosystem through Greenways’ Sponsor a Species initiative

Dedicate a donation to habitat restoration and conservation this holiday season

Climbers congregate at On the Rocks Climbing Gym for bouldering competition

Sport of climbing is gaining popularity

Fraud rate on the rise in Campbell River

RCMP offer tips to protect yourself from fraud in light of statistics

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

Woman arrested on Vancouver Island after RCMP report ‘drunken crime spree’

Qualicum Beach citizens and business owners alerted police to disturbance

Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about an unclothed man covered in blood

Ride hailing might be B.C.’s Christmas present, John Horgan says

Premier says it’s a bit early to talk about unionizing drivers

SAY WHAT? Readers divided on Penticton’s Santa being fired for personal pics

Decision by a Penticton mall to end a contract with a well-known Santa has ruffled readers’ feathers

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

Terrace man with neurological medical conditions burned in acid attack

RCMP looking for information on two suspected men

Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

Restaurant managers concerned about safety, security after thefts

‘What would Santa do?’: Head of Santa school agrees with firing of Penticton man

Jennifer Andrews said the incident is lamentable, but Santa is held to a higher standard

Most Read