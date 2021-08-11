New safe exchange zone at Campbell River RCMP detachment

Designated spot available to exchange goods purchased online, or transfer children between guardians

Found the perfect live edge coffee table on Facebook Marketplace, but are nervous about meeting up with the seller?

Campbell River residents hesitant about meet-ups with people they have connected with on online classifieds now have a place they can feel comfortable making the swap.

The City of Campbell River and the RCMP have designated a parking spot at the RCMP detachment that’s available as a meeting place to exchange goods purchased online, and as a neutral location to transfer children between parents or guardians with a shared child custody agreement.

“Several other Canadian communities have created a designated safe exchange zone at their local RCMP detachment, where support is close at hand if required,” says RCMP inspector Jeff Preston. “As always, the safety and security of the community is our priority, and this is an excellent way to promote safe and respectful interactions.”

READ MORE: Campbell River RCMP warn of ongoing frauds

READ MORE: RCMP warn of rise in theft from boats in Campbell River

A prominent sign marks the parking spot in front of the detachment. While it won’t be actively monitored, the location is under video surveillance, and people have easy access to assistance if necessary.

The Campbell River RCMP detachment is at 275 South Dogwood Street, and its office hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Outside those hours, there is a telephone at the front door to contact emergency support if needed.



ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRCMP