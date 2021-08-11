Campbell River’s safe exchange zone is located at 275 South Dogwood Street. (Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror)

Campbell River’s safe exchange zone is located at 275 South Dogwood Street. (Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror)

New safe exchange zone at Campbell River RCMP detachment

Designated spot available to exchange goods purchased online, or transfer children between guardians

Found the perfect live edge coffee table on Facebook Marketplace, but are nervous about meeting up with the seller?

Campbell River residents hesitant about meet-ups with people they have connected with on online classifieds now have a place they can feel comfortable making the swap.

The City of Campbell River and the RCMP have designated a parking spot at the RCMP detachment that’s available as a meeting place to exchange goods purchased online, and as a neutral location to transfer children between parents or guardians with a shared child custody agreement.

“Several other Canadian communities have created a designated safe exchange zone at their local RCMP detachment, where support is close at hand if required,” says RCMP inspector Jeff Preston. “As always, the safety and security of the community is our priority, and this is an excellent way to promote safe and respectful interactions.”

READ MORE: Campbell River RCMP warn of ongoing frauds

READ MORE: RCMP warn of rise in theft from boats in Campbell River

A prominent sign marks the parking spot in front of the detachment. While it won’t be actively monitored, the location is under video surveillance, and people have easy access to assistance if necessary.

The Campbell River RCMP detachment is at 275 South Dogwood Street, and its office hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Outside those hours, there is a telephone at the front door to contact emergency support if needed.


ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverRCMP

Previous story
Campbell River man to be reunited with father’s 104-year-old First World War uniform

Just Posted

Campbell River’s safe exchange zone is located at 275 South Dogwood Street. (Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror)
New safe exchange zone at Campbell River RCMP detachment

One of VIH Helicopters Kamov KA32 choppers fights fires using the bucket in the foreground. (Mario Vaillancourt photo/ VIH Helicopters)
Vancouver Island helicopter company sends 10 choppers to battle B.C. blazes

The south side of Campbell River’s Seagull Walkway will receive surface improvements, following a decision by city council. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
City council approves upgrades for portion of downtown Seagull Walkway

Coach Lee Stone (top left) says the Storm have speed and depth. Mirror files.
Many unfamiliar faces under Campbell River Storm helmets this season