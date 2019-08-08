New playground at Penfield prepped for play

Not all the education preparation being done over the summer is inside the schools themselves

The new playground at Penfield Elementary is installed and ready for kids. Photo courtesy SD72

The kids of Penfield Elementary School are in for a bit of a surprise when they return to class in a couple of weeks.

As part of the Campbell River School District’s summer work in and around its facilities, Penfield Elementary has seen a complete renewal of its playground complex. The new playground cost just over $100,000 and was funded by the provincial government.

Penfield is only one of the district’s playgrounds getting an overhaul this year. Sayward Elementary was recently the recipient of a BCAA grant after winning a public vote for new playground equipment. That work will be done at some point this school year, as the playground itself is currently “in final design,” according to the school district’s manager of operations, Steve Woods.

Other district either currently projects in process or soon to begin, Woods says, are the replacement of three sections of roof at Timberline, another three at Pinecrest, an additional classroom portable being installed at Ocean Grove, a $1.5-million mechanical upgrade at Carihi and a $300,000 boiler replacement at L’Ecole Phoenix.

Schools are set to re-open for classes Tuesday, Sept. 3.

