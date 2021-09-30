New online dementia education workshops allow more interaction and discussion for Campbell River residents

Free online workshops allow Campbell River residents to connect and share with others on the dementia journey. Photo contributed

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. will launch a new online education workshop initiative for caregivers and people living with dementia in October.

These free virtual workshops are a smaller format, which allows more opportunities for in-depth discussions on a variety of topics related to dementia. Anyone in Campbell River who is affected by dementia can benefit from the more interactive setting, which provides more opportunities for participants to be heard and connect with others.

“We want to ensure all participants have a good understanding about the topic, share what they think and encourage meaningful discussions,” says Lori Kelly, provincial coordinator, program operations at Alzheimer Society of B.C. “This allows us to engage caregivers and people living with dementia in deeper conversations about topics on living with dementia and caregiving compared to our regular weekly webinars.”

Facilitated by experienced Alzheimer Society of B.C. staff, the workshops are an additional offering to ensure caregivers and people living with dementia have the resources and support they need.

The next online education workshop will be “Focus on behaviour: Delusions, hallucinations and visual mistakes.” The session explores practical strategies for responding to these behaviours caused by dementia. The workshop, which is for caregivers, takes place on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. PT.

To register for the online education workshop, call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 or visit alzbc.org/focus-on-behaviour

Another workshop, “Living safely with dementia,” will discuss how people living with dementia and their families can live safely in the community. This session takes place on Thursday, Oct. 28, at 10 a.m. PT.

You can learn more about upcoming sessions at: alzbc.org/online-education

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is committed to ensuring that people affected by dementia have the confidence and skills to live the best life possible. First Link® dementia support is the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s suite of programs and services designed to help them. First Link® is available throughout the progression of the disease, from diagnosis (or before) to end-of-life care.

Connect to First Link® by asking your health-care provider for a referral or by calling the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033. The Helpline is available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Information and support is also available in Punjabi (1-833-674-5003) and in Cantonese or Mandarin (1-833-674-5007), available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

