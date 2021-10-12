New neighbourhood association in Black Creek receives CVRD grant

Macaulay Road and Area Neighbourhood Association (MRANA) founding members Kim Stubblefield, Suzanne Sawyer (chair) and Catherine Davidson hold their hand-made banner up at the Oyster River Firehall. Missing from the picture is Valerie Gregor.

The newly formed Macaulay Road and Area Neighbourhood Association (MRANA), incorporated as a not-for-profit society to advocate for the area in Black Creek, has received a grant from the Comox Valley Regional District to assist with start-up expenses.

“We are extremely grateful to the CVRD for this grant of $1,000 to help our new association get started,” said chairperson Suzanne Sawyer. “Macaulay Road was an unpaved old logging road that connected to other logging roads in the area, now it’s dead-ended, 17 kilometres long, and with five subdivisions off of it. There are many concerns with access, speed, and safety on this road. Our association intends to support improvements on this issue and others for a better neighbourhood.”

At a CVRD electoral services committee meeting on Sept. 20, a presentation was made, requesting that the committee direct CVRD staff to undertake a feasibility study to identify several access routes for Macaulay Road and area residents. The access routes should enable a workable emergency evacuation of the area (1,700 residents and livestock) and identify options for secondary permanent access roads to support the rural road networks and connectivity goals aligning with the CVRD’s Rural OCP, Transportation Network and Active Transportation plan. MRANA requested that the emergency evacuation plan for Macaulay Road and area be made available and circulated to residents.

(MRANA) recently held a community meeting at the Oyster River Fire Rescue Hall, where new members were welcomed and the fire chief provided a presentation on the FireSmart program.

For more information, and for those in the area of Macaulay Road looking to join the association visit macaulayroadneighbours.com

