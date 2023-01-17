New mural graces library courtyard

A new mural by Shawn Decaire was installed recently on a blank wall beside the Campbell River branch of the Vancouver Island regional Library. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

A new mural by Shawn Decaire was installed recently on a blank wall beside the Campbell River branch of the Vancouver Island regional Library.

The installation of this mural was the result of a number of partnerships including the CR Arts Council, the Artists in Residence Program through the Arts Council, the City of Campbell River, the CR Art Gallery, the Tidemark Theatre, the Library and the Downtown BIA.

“Murals like this are a celebration of the arts and culture In Campbell River and add so much color and interest to our Downtown,” said Jan Wade, Executive Director, Campbell River Downtown BIA.

