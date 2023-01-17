A new mural by Shawn Decaire was installed recently on a blank wall beside the Campbell River branch of the Vancouver Island regional Library. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

New mural graces library courtyard

Shawn Decaire artwork newest addition to downtown cityscape

A new mural by Shawn Decaire was installed recently on a blank wall beside the Campbell River branch of the Vancouver Island regional Library.

The installation of this mural was the result of a number of partnerships including the CR Arts Council, the Artists in Residence Program through the Arts Council, the City of Campbell River, the CR Art Gallery, the Tidemark Theatre, the Library and the Downtown BIA.

“Murals like this are a celebration of the arts and culture In Campbell River and add so much color and interest to our Downtown,” said Jan Wade, Executive Director, Campbell River Downtown BIA.

What do you think of it?

Read more about Shawn Decaire:

Lecture explores the connections between are and the challenges of homelessness, poverty, drug and alcohol abuse

He is also profiled in our People Project magazine.

Art

