New look to North Island College’s Campbell River campus

North Island College students visit the Marketplace during Orientation Day in 2018. This year, Orientation Day will take place Sept. 3 at the Campbell River campus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo provided

New and returning North Island College students are invited to kick off the new academic year and check out the changes to the Campbell River campus at Orientation Day on Sept. 3.

The Campbell River campus has been undergoing a $17.5 million expansion, including 105,000 square feet of new and renovated space.

“We’ve very excited to welcome new and returning students to this newly renovated space,” said Randall Heidt, vice president of strategic initiatives. “Crews have been hard at work this summer getting a number of the changes complete in time for students to arrive for Orientation Day.”

Along with new spaces like the student commons and teaching kitchen, this fall also marks the move of NIC’s trades programs, previously at Vigar Road, to the Dogwood street campus.

“One of the priorities for this expansion was to bring all our students to one location in Campbell River,” said Heidt. “Along with providing new shops for our trades students to learn in, it allows those students easier access to all the services we have at our Dogwood Street campus and gives them more opportunity to connect with students from other programs.”

Finishing touches on the expansion will be done over the next few months, with the grand opening scheduled early 2020.

Students will be able to see the new spaces on a campus tour as part of Orientation Day activities.

The day will begin with a welcome and breakfast starting at 9 a.m. Students will get the chance to meet their instructors and classmates. Afternoon activities will include lunch, workshops to get students set up and ready to start classes and the NIC Marketplace, where students can connect with local community organizations from Campbell River.

While classes begin on Wednesday, Sept. 4, registration is still available for prospective students until Sept. 12.

Anyone interested in applying can go to www.nic.bc.ca or call 250-923-9700 to speak with an educational advisor.