Garry Griffin, CIBC’s director and team lead in commercial banking in Campbell River, has been elected as chair of the NIC Foundation board. Photo courtesy NIC

New leadership at the top of NIC Foundation

Campbell River’s Garry Griffin has been elected as chair of the NIC Foundation board

The NIC Foundation Board of Directors is announcing a new executive team and the addition of two new directors.

Garry Griffin, CIBC’s director and team lead in commercial banking in Campbell River, has been elected as chair of the NIC Foundation board. Joining Griffin as vice chair is Colleen Sawyer, a retired financial manager from Port Alberni.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Garry and Colleen are leading the NIC Foundation Board,” says Randall Heidt, executive director of the NIC Foundation and NIC’s vice president of strategic initiatives. “Garry’s experience and long tenure on the board combined with Colleen’s energy and enthusiasm are a winning combination for the Foundation and NIC students.”

Donna Cloutier, partner of Cloutier Matthews chartered professional accountants in Courtenay, was elected the board’s treasurer, while lawyer Brett Woodside of Campbell River was re-elected secretary.

New board members are former executive director of Comox Valley ElderCollege Sandra Harrison of Courtenay, and NIC Board of Governors appointee Arlo McCubbin of Cumberland.

“We have an outstanding board filled with impressive people whose passion and commitment for students is inspiring,” says new chair Garry Griffin. “COVID-19 has created increased needs for our students and we are committed to helping remove financial barriers for them so they can pursue their educational, career and life goals.”

Completing their terms on the Foundation board are former chair Ilona Horgen, board member Jay Dixon of Port McNeill and NIC Board of Governors appointee Jane Atherton of the Comox Valley.

“It has been an honour and a privilege working with Ilona, Jay and Jane over the years,” Heidt says. “Their knowledge, leadership and commitment to the NIC Foundation and NIC students is exemplary.”

The NIC Foundation supports NIC students through scholarships and bursaries, equips classrooms with current technology and ensures the best possible learning facilities are accessible on the Central and North Island. It envisions a future where every student has the opportunity to pursue post‐secondary education, train for a new career or develop employable skills to support themselves and their families.

To support the NIC Foundation and make a difference in the lives of post‐secondary students, call 250-334-5074 or visit https://foundation.nic.bc.ca

Most Read