The Babchuk family watch as Jason cuts the cake. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

The Babchuk family watch as Jason cuts the cake. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

New Habitat for Humanity home is ‘quite the weight’ off owner’s shoulders

‘Now I can hang that picture on the wall’ — Sean Babchuk

On Wednesday, Feb. 1 a family, friends and neighbours braved the cold to welcome Sean Babchuk home.

Babchuk was accepting a key for his new Habitat for Humanity home, where he will be living with his two sons. After being out of the housing market for years, Babchuk was thrust back in to a difficult and precarious situation after going through a divorce. Through that process he was unable to hang on to his house and ended up moving back in with his parents.

“I slowly built myself up and got out on my own into this rental market,” he said. “It seems to be tanking a lot of people these days. It was sort of in desperation that I came across Habitat for Humanity.”

“It’s quite the weight off my shoulders,” he said.

The key ceremony included speeches from Habitat for Humanity representatives, local government and Babchuk himself, who also received ceremonial gifts of a book, bread, salt and tools. Babchuk’s friend and new neighbour Afton Frost gave Babchuk a large wooden ceremonial key, formally welcoming him and his family to their new home.

Babchuk actually moved in to his new place in December, but the key ceremony was postponed due to snow at the time. He said it was nice to be able to have a place to live over the holidays.

“They pulled a lot of strings and there was a lot of, you know, paperwork guys to cross and they made it their goal to get me and my boys in here for Christmas and we were in mid-December and it was perfect,” he said. “Not having to worry about you know, if a landlord is gonna put your put your place up for sale or anything like that is an unreal feeling.”

Part of the Habitat for Humanity process is for new home owners to put in volunteer hours either on build sites or in the Habitat for Humanity ReStore location. Babchuk, who has experience working in construction, put his talents to use on the build site.

“I’ve always been a sort of the blue collar type,” he said. “So I grabbed my hard hat and tool belt and headed down there and I actually had an awesome time.”

Babchuk’s home is one of the units in the Habitat for Humanity complex on Hilchey Road, where a little community is starting to establish itself.

He said one of the best things about having a permanent place to call home is being able to settle in.

“I plan to live here for some years now,” he said. “I can put that picture on the wall.”


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCommunityHousing crisis

 

The new Habitat for Humanity home was ready for the family before the Holiday season.

The new Habitat for Humanity home was ready for the family before the Holiday season.

From left are Jason, Sean and Owen Babchuk at their new home. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

From left are Jason, Sean and Owen Babchuk at their new home. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Neighbour Afton Frost gives new homeowner Sean Babchuk a ceremonial key to his new Habitat for Humanity home. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Neighbour Afton Frost gives new homeowner Sean Babchuk a ceremonial key to his new Habitat for Humanity home. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Hydro’s Discovery Centre begins tenth year of operation
Next story
The final January meeting of SD72 features map out of Cohort Program

Just Posted

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
The final January meeting of SD72 features map out of Cohort Program

BC Hydro and Museum at Campbell River staff within the Discovery Centre. BC Hydrp photo
BC Hydro’s Discovery Centre begins tenth year of operation

Sean Babchuk holds up a painting that he can finally hang in his new Habitat for Humanity home. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
New Habitat for Humanity home is ‘quite the weight’ off owner’s shoulders

Marie (Doris Wagner) awaits her next scene in rehearsal for Shoreline Musical Theatre’s production of Cinderella. Photo contributed
Shoreline brings the magic of Cinderella to the Tidemark Theatre

Pop-up banner image