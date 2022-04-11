Neighbourhood Small Grants of up to $500 available from Community Foundat

The Campbell River Community Foundation is offering Neighbourhood Small Grants again this spring. Applications are being accepted from March 15 to April 29.

Want to know more? Keep reading or go to neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca/

What is a Neighbourhood Small Grant (NSG)?

• NSG is a grassroots program that provides $50 to $500 grants to individuals for projects that connect people

• Projects that connects people socially or projects that share skills, knowledge, or culture are all eligible.

• Grants DO NOT have to be paid back. The only expectation is that Project Leader (the applicant) submits a story or summary sharing the success of the project.

• What Type of Projects Get Funded?

• All variety of projects get funded and All ideas are GREAT ideas!

• Environmentally themed Beach Clean-ups, Music Sessions or Lessons, Projects to connect with Seniors or Younger Kids, Art in the Park, 2SLGBTQIA+ Events, Language, Cooking or Baking Lessons, How to Grow Your Own Vegetables and Fruit Workshops, Community Garden Projects, Composting Projects ………. ANYTHING that you are excited to share or are passionate about.

How are Projects Approved for Funding?

• The Review Committee are residents of Campbell River that volunteer their time to review the applications. Who better to know what projects will work best in Campbell River than Campbell River Residents!

What Happens After a Project is Approved for Funding?

• The NSG Program Coordinator contacts the applicants to advise them of the status of their application – approved or declined.

• If approved the Project Leader (the applicant) is asked to sign a very simple agreement to complete the project within the timeframes of the granting cycle and provide a story about the success of the project when complete.

• Once the signed agreement has been received funds are paid out via e-transfer or cheque from the Campbell River Community Foundation.

What Happens After the Funding is Received?

• The Project Leader can implement their project as planned

• The Project Leader will always have the support of the Project Coordinator at the Campbell River Community Foundation. Sometimes projects have to be adapted to changing public health restrictions, or weather, or availability – but whatever happens EVERY NSG PROJECT will be successful!

Where and When Can Applications Be Submitted?

• The Spring 2022 application portal is open from March 15th to April 29th, 2022.

• Applications can be submitted at neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca/

• Applications will also be accepted by the Program Coordinator if you:

• Send a of a video of yourself explaining your project idea

• Send an email explaining your project idea

• Make a phone call and explain your project idea

• The Project Coordinator will work with you to develop the application and submit it online for consideration.

A Few Simple Steps To Complete Your Application.

• Choose and plan your project

• Consider what supplies or resources you might require

• Build your budget – how much will you need to complete the project?

• You can ask for up to $500 to offset any expenses.

• You may ask for up to $350 to provide honorariums to anyone who contributes skills or knowledge to your project—including yourself.

• Contact the Gwen at the Campbell River Community Foundation if you need any help putting your application together

For more information or help to brainstorm an idea or help to submit an application please contact: Gwen Hamling at (250) 201-3757 or at info@crfoundation.ca.

– Article provided by The Campbell River Community Foundation

