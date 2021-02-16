Two missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, elders Tyler Berry and Cade Francis, are currently working in Campbell River, and are looking for opportunities to provide free service. Photo contributed

Two missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, elders Tyler Berry and Cade Francis, are currently working in Campbell River, and are looking for opportunities to provide free service. Photo contributed

Need a hand with something? Missionaries offer to do free service work around Campbell River

Got some outdoor chores that you need help with?

Two missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are currently working in Campbell River, and are looking for opportunities to provide free service.

Elders Tyler Berry and Cade Francis, both from southern Alberta, are serving missions for two years in British Columbia.

“Right now we are trying to provide service wherever we can. We know it’s been a tough year for everyone,” said Berry.

They are offering to provide outside service such as chopping wood, yard work, shovelling snow, dog walking. They will wear masks and keep social distances.

They are also happy to teach a gospel lesson, host a bible study, or share an uplifting message virtually or by phone. They can also provide information on attending on-line Church services.

“We now spend a lot of time on the computer,” said Francis. And while he appreciates the technology they use to continue their work, “it is so nice to have interaction with people and see the joy it brings them to have the help they need, “ he said.

Normally, besides providing service, they would spend their time teaching lessons and attending classes and Church meetings in person, and these are all now being held on-line. They appreciate the opportunity to work outdoors.

“I grew up on a farm,” said Berry, “so I am used to working outside.”

“I did a lot of service work before my mission,” added Francis, “so doing the same thing as I would be doing at home has made it enjoyable.”

Both of the young men plan on continuing their education once they complete their missions. Francis plans to be a civil engineer, and Berry plans to study biochemistry.

If you or someone you know could use a hand, please call or text the missionaries at 250-702-5771.

